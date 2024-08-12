Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants consider rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers to be day-to-day after he left a weekend practice with an injury, coach Brian Daboll said Monday.

It's considered a low ankle sprain, a source told ESPN on Sunday. Daboll said the ankle was not believed to be fractured and his young receiver was "sore."

Nabers was not outside at practice Monday. It's the first practice he's missed this summer since being the No. 6 pick in the NFL draft out of LSU.

"Yeah, sore [on Monday], we'll back off him, take it day-to-day, but that's where we're at with him," Daboll said.

The Giants had veteran Darius Slayton step into Nabers' role as the X receiver in their offense.

Nabers has impressed this summer while being New York's clear-cut No. 1 receiver. But he was injured during a drill at Sunday's practice.

"He just twisted up a little bit, wasn't on contact or anything like that," Daboll said. "But again, he's a little sore [Monday]. We'll just take it day-to-day and see where he's at."

The Giants have their second preseason game on Saturday afternoon in Houston. Nabers played 12 snaps in their preseason opener Thursday against the Detroit Lions. He was not targeted while playing with mostly the second-team offense and quarterback Drew Lock.

Daniel Jones and the starting offensive line were held out of the contest. The Giants' starters are expected to play against the Texans.

Lock seems unlikely to be ready for that contest. He left the preseason opener early with a hip pointer and abdominal strain, according to sources. He is expected to miss some time.

The veteran did some light throwing during practice on Monday. In his mind, being ready for Week 1 isn't in question.

"[I'm] 100% confident. There's no worry in that," Lock said. "How I felt [Sunday], even how I felt [Monday], there's no worry about that."