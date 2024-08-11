New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers left Sunday's practice because of an injury to his left ankle and did not return.

Nabers is believed to have suffered a minor ankle sprain, and the Giants were not overly concerned about the injury as of Sunday afternoon, sources told ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

The Giants did not provide an official update on Nabers' status.

Nabers appeared to suffer the injury during a team drill near the end of practice. The first-round pick removed a cleat on the sideline as trainers examined him.

The sixth selection in this year's draft, Nabers did not record a reception in Thursday's preseason opener against the Lions but has impressed throughout training camp and is expected to be the Giants' No. 1 receiver this season.