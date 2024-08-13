The "First Take" crew debates the Jets' chances of winning the AFC East without linebacker Haason Reddick. (1:36)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has witnessed just about everything over two decades in the NFL, but this is a new one: a teammate -- edge rusher Haason Reddick -- requesting a trade before showing up for a single practice.

Unusual, yes, but Rodgers said Tuesday he wishes Reddick will reconsider his position. The four-time MVP hinted that he might reach out to Reddick to try to convince him to join what he anticipates will be "a fun ride" in 2024.

"There's always new things in the league," Rodgers said after practice. "I've been around 20 years; I've seen a lot of stuff. I think as players we always first try to side with the player because we know what it's like to be a player.

"I don't know him well. I had a couple messages with him, I believe, when he got traded. Obviously, we'd love him to be here, but we don't judge him for trying to do what's best for him. I think what's best for him is to be a Jet because this is going to be a fun ride. But he's got to make the best decision for him and his family."

Asked if he will speak to Reddick, a smiling Rodgers said, "Yeah, it's possible. Anything is possible."

On Monday, the 21st day of his contract holdout, Reddick officially requested a trade. In response, general manager Joe Douglas, who acquired the two-time Pro Bowler from the Philadelphia Eagles on March 29, said in a statement that Reddick's camp was informed that he won't be traded.

Reddick, who has one year remaining on his contract, visited the Jets' facility on April 1 for an introductory news conference and a physical. That was the last they've seen of him. The contract standoff has no end in sight, with the two sides apparently at odds over whether he was promised a long-term extension.

"It's not frustrating because I don't control it," coach Robert Saleh said. "But we're excited about our (defensive line) group. We're still looking forward for him to get here when he's ready. When he's ready, we'll embrace him with open arms and we'll attack the moments that he brings us."

Saleh said he has spoken to Reddick, but he wouldn't say when that occurred.

The Jets, under pressure to make the playoffs amid a 13-year drought, acquired a handful of high-profile vets in the offseason, perhaps none bigger than Reddick. They saw him as the final, missing piece on their third-ranked defense.

Reddick, 29, is being fined a mandatory $50,000 per day, bringing his training camp bill up to $1.1 million. In addition, he has accumulated an estimated $300,000 in discretionary fines in camp. Previously, he was fined $100,000 for skipping minicamp and he forfeited a $250,000 workout bonus. All told, it's $1.75 million in lost money.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Saleh didn't want to get into the details of the stalemate, deferring to Douglas' statement, which said Reddick will continue to be fined until he reports. Douglas wasn't made available to the media. Reddick, due to make a non-guaranteed $14.25 million in base pay, wants a contract commensurate with the top edge rushers. He's thought to be seeking about $24 million per year. The Jets made an extension offer at the time of the trade, but Reddick felt it was well below market, sources said.

Still, Reddick showed up for his news conference, sounding upbeat that something would be worked out.

After their initial offer, the Jets decided to table talks until later, or after the season, sources said. That didn't sit well with Reddick, who expected negotiations to continue. His desire for a new contract was no secret; it's the reason why the Eagles traded him despite excellent production over the past two seasons (27 sacks).

The Jets traded a 2026 conditional third-round pick to the Eagles. Saleh insisted the holdout isn't a distraction.

"It's not," he said. "I promise you, it's not."