Davante Adams explains that he is ready to get back to football and makeup for missed time following the birth of his son. (0:25)

Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Davante Adams returned to the Las Vegas Raiders after being away from the team for nearly two weeks for the birth of his son.

And while the three-time first-team All-Pro receiver practiced Tuesday night for the first time since July 31 and said he was excited to rejoin a team not only still installing a new offense but also in the final days of a quarterback competition, Adams added, "if I'm choosing, I'm not playing" in either of the Raiders' final two preseason games.

"Obviously, you've got to do what you've got to do when it comes to family and, obviously, your children, but anytime you have to miss some time during camp at this point in the year, it's not the most comfortable feeling," said Adams, who was with the Raiders for their first six practices in Costa Mesa, California, before missing the final five and their preseason opener at Minnesota.

"But you've got to get back to work and, obviously, having some familiarity with the scheme, it helps me, eases my mind knowing I've done it all before. Still, being able to get those reps so we go hit it hard, [will help] make sure we make up for any lost time."

The Raiders played all of their starters on both sides of the ball in Saturday's 24-23 preseason opener loss at the Minnesota Vikings, a game Las Vegas led at halftime 20-7.

Aidan O'Connell started at quarterback and had one series, with Gardner Minshew playing four series in the second quarter. Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said he anticipated naming a starter sometime after Saturday's preseason game at Allegiant Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys.

Adams was a fan and a scout watching at home.

"I mean, they both balled out," Adams said. "They both did their thing and Gardner came in and picked up where Aidan left off.

"You can see we've got two quarterbacks that are not necessarily the same ... the O-line was doing a good job keeping both of those guys clean, as much as possible. I've seen a lot of good so, hopefully, we keep doing that and it's going to make it hard on AP to figure out. But I'm praying for nothing but success for both of them."

Receiver Tre Tucker said the Raiders were more than happy for Adams' return.

"The offense runs through him and the receiver room does as well," Turner said. "He's a leader. Having him is just like, I always say, a confidence booster because he's one of the best [receivers in the league], if not the best. So just having him alongside of all of us and kind of just how he teaches us, critiquing and all that type of stuff, it's very good to have."

Adams, who played in new Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's system with the Green Bay Packers, acknowledged he was in a different headspace than he was before leaving the team.

"I got my healthy baby boy at home and the rest of the kids there," Adams said. "So, we got a full house and a lot of help and support around us to make sure I can lock in when we're in the [Raiders] building, too."