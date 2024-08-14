With the news of Jahmyr Gibbs' hamstring injury, take a look at the numbers behind his big rookie season. (1:09)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell feels that Jahmyr Gibbs will be "fine" going forward after the Pro Bowl running back left Monday's practice with a hamstring injury.

"I think we're gonna be fine here," Campbell told 97.1 The Ticket on Wednesday morning. "So, I think we'll be good."

Campbell said his phone was ringing off the hook following Monday's session with people sharing their concerns after the news broke of Gibbs being evaluated for a leg injury.

Lions rookie CB Terrion Arnold was also evaluated for an upper body injury while second-round CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. suffered an ankle injury on the same day.

Detroit was set for an intense team scrimmage on Wednesday, but with the recent injuries, Campbell has decided to dial back and remove the pads ahead of Saturday's preseason game versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gibbs, 22, is a dynamic piece of the Lions' offense. As a rookie in 2023, the former Alabama star rushed for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns to go along with 316 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown.

Campbell also said second-year QB Hendon Hooker (concussion) is trending the right way to play against the Chiefs. In the preseason opener against the New York Giants, his night would end early as he entered the locker room and wouldn't return at the start of the fourth with a concussion.

"I think there's a good chance. I can't say absolutely yes, but it's trending the right way," Campbell told 97.1 The Ticket.

It was Hooker's first game action since college after recovering from a torn ACL. In the third quarter, Hooker went 5-for-9 with 36 passing yards and a team-high 34 rushing yards -- including a 16-yard gain where he lowered his shoulder to get the first down near the end of the third quarter.

Detroit will host the Los Angeles Rams in the season opener at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 8.