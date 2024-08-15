Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants released veteran defensive back Jalen Mills before he ever got on the field for a single practice this summer.

Mills arrived at training camp with a calf strain. He was placed on the non-football injury list on Day 1 and never was activated.

Coach Brian Daboll said earlier in the week that Mills was "getting closer" to a return. He is believed to be fine now and looking for a new opportunity.

Mills, 30, has played 106 career games for the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots. He was a member of the Eagles' Super Bowl LII championship team.

The LSU product has started 83 games in his career, including eight last season for the Patriots.

The versatile Mills started as a cornerback and has played safety in recent years. He was expected to be used as a safety or nickel corner for the Giants, who have multiple options at the nickel position with Isaiah Simmons, Nick McCloud and third-round pick Dru Phillips all having received significant first-team reps.

New York signed Mills this offseason to a one-year veteran salary benefit deal with $300,000 guaranteed. But after three-plus weeks of training camp, they viewed him as expendable.

The Giants also traded veteran defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, another offseason acquisition, on Wednesday night to the Dallas Cowboys.