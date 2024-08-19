Riddick: DeMeco Ryans will go down as one of the best coaches in history (0:57)

HOUSTON -- In a late July practice, the day ended with a two-minute drill. Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud fired a dart over the middle to wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who sprinted for 10 yards. When he saw defenders approaching him, he slowed down and curled up.

But safety Jimmie Ward barreled toward Diggs and launched himself, creating a collision. The two started jawing, and the sidelines cleared with pushing and shoving in the blistering heat. Then cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. heard something he didn't appreciate from tight end Dalton Schultz and shoved Schultz to the ground, creating more commotion before the offense and defense finally were separated.

Coach DeMeco Ryans wants his players to protect their teammates and doesn't encourage fights in practice. But he does demand that his defense be physical as he goes into his second year leading the team.

"When we play defense, we want people to put on our tape and see that we're bringing it. We're going to be a physical unit," Ryans said of a group seeking to improve after finishing 15th in total defense. "We're physical in practice, and we're physical in the game. We don't change up our identity. Whenever we step on the field, we're going to be a physical unit and that's what you have to be if you expect to play defense here in Houston."

That mentality carried into the Texans' second preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which Houston won 20-12.

The starting defense did not allow any points. The entire unit finished with eight tackles for loss. Defensive end Danielle Hunter had a sack, and the defensive line pressured Steelers quarterback Justin Fields on 44% of his dropbacks.

"[Ryans] is putting in the culture of how to be a ball hawk. His mentality instills into us, and it just rubs off," Hunter told ESPN. "You can tell that guys are having fun out there -- making plays, moving fast, swarming to the ball -- so it feels like the defensive mindset that he has, and that he's tried to put it into the defense, has come a long way."

Defensive end Danielle Hunter says he's having fun in coach DeMeco Ryans' defense in his first season with the Texans. Barry Reeger/USA TODAY Sports

Throughout training camp, the physicality and intensity has been appreciated from Stroud because he believes it will benefit the offense and the defense once the season begins. Stroud knows that the team has high potential after it fell one game shy of the AFC Championship Game last season.

"We've got a great defense that keeps us honest every day," Stroud said. "We do the same with them."

There have been moments in camp when the defense spares no one. Wide receiver Robert Woods caught a bubble screen, and cornerback Jeff Okudah knocked him down and then pretended to cradle a baby. There have been plenty of plays when defenders, such as linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, have knocked running back Dameon Pierce to the ground -- just like they have receivers when trying to break up a pass.

"Everybody can't just play here. You might be a playmaker, but if you're soft you might need to go somewhere," Al-Shaair told ESPN. "You might make it in the league, but you won't make it here. There's a standard. If you're not reaching the standard, you just won't be here.

"There have been plenty of great players, but some don't play the style that we play and that's OK. You'll have a job, it just won't be here. Get with it or get lost."

The intensity from Houston traveled to Chagrin Falls, Ohio, during the Texans' five-day stint before the Steelers game.

At a Tuesday practice, wide receiver Nico Collins and Stingley both attacked a 50-50 jump ball down the sideline from Stroud. Both crashed to the ground, but Stingley secured the interception. Once he got up, he threw the ball at the offensive sideline. A few plays later, he intercepted Stroud again while covering wideout Tank Dell and turned back and stared Dell down while jogging away.

But it's all respect from both sides. The players on offense wouldn't want the defense taking it easy on them; that mindset goes both ways.

"Those are my teammates, and the people I want to see do well are on my team," Stroud said. "So, if Stingley gets me on a play, I ask him what he seen, and if I get him on a play he always asks me what I did to make that play work. So, it's just iron sharpens iron, good on good. Trying to just help one another."