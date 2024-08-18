Open Extended Reactions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reached an agreement with outside linebacker Randy Gregory and will release him next week, according to multiple reports.

Gregory had yet to report to training camp and missed two preseason games after filing a lawsuit against the NFL and Denver Broncos over alleged discrimination in June. In it, Gregory claimed that the league and team denied him the use of the drug dronabinol, which is prescribed to Gregory by a doctor for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress.

The Bucs placed Gregory on the reserve/did not report list July 23. He had signed a one-year deal with the club worth $3 million with an additional $2 million in incentives.