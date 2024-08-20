Adam Schefter joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to share the latest on the contract sagas of Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb and Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase. (2:25)

OXNARD, Calif. -- As the holdout of Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb continues, owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Tuesday the sides are having "promising talks" regarding a contract extension.

Just what that means is not entirely clear because negotiations have taken place at different times throughout training camp without a resolution. Opening day against the Cleveland Browns is Sept. 8.

Asked whether he is optimistic there will be a deal, Jones said, "Well, I think I am and when I say that, it doesn't sound too promising. The facts are that I believe we'll come together. I don't want to speak for him. That's what I'm trying not to do. But we wouldn't have offered him what we've offered him if we didn't want him to be here."

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is the highest-paid wide receiver at $35 million per season. The Cowboys have made an offer to make Lamb the second-highest-paid, sources told ESPN, but it has not closed the gap.

Jones said his level of concern has not risen the more time Lamb has missed.

"I don't mean that to be insensitive to our fans or to CeeDee, but we're in good shape there and we are having promising talks," Jones said. "You say, 'Well, why do you keep talking? Why don't you do something?' Again, as in anything, it takes both of you there at the same time.

"But I believe it's got the proper amount of everything -- emphasis, importance -- for everybody involved here and we'll see how it goes."

Jones said talks continue with quarterback Dak Prescott as well.

"One of the things that I'd like for the fans to really understand is that nine times out of 10, these are existing [contracts] that you have in place," Jones said. "And you should be able to operate under those but we've gotten it now in the NFL, other teams are dealing with it too, where with time left on the contract you still might have a contract discussion.

"That's what we're doing. But none of us, players or teams, want it to hurt the preparation or the likelihood of playing at your best opening day."