TEMPE, Ariz. -- Michael Wilson has had a front row seat for fellow receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.'s training camp, and he quickly came to the conclusion that opposing defenses -- at least early in the season -- will likely be sticking their top cornerback on the rookie.

Like everyone else who's watched the No. 4 overall pick, he's seen Harrison live up to the hype thus far. There's little doubt in Wilson's mind, even before Harrison has taken a single regular-season snap, that Harrison will be a topic -- if not the center -- of conversations in defensive meetings on a weekly basis.

"Obviously, you don't go fourth overall, first receiver, if you don't have elite traits, elite tangible qualities with size, speed, ball skills," Wilson said. "Like, he's got all of that.

"So, I'm sure Week 1 or throughout the course of the season, they're definitely gonna be conscious of where he is."

Slowing Harrison will be a challenge for opposing corners, evident in the Cardinals' joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts earlier this month. In his first action against an opposing defensive back -- albeit in a somewhat controlled setting -- Harrison showed what could be in store when he put Indianapolis star cornerback Kenny Moore II on skates in a video that's gone viral among football-heads.

"I see what everybody else sees," Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting said. "Obviously, we all see it the same way, but he's just very talented. He can do so many different things for our team and we're gonna put him in situations and ask him to do a lot more for our team.

"He's a guy that can just make any play that's really given to him or thrown to him. Very athletic, very smart, very savvy, as well, with his route craft, and, just, the sky's the limit."

It's expected that Harrison will see a variety of coverages thrown his way by defensive coordinators who will try to, at best, eliminate him from the game plan, or, at the least, limit his touches. That could be anything from cloud coverage, when a corner rolls up to jam and reroute Harrison, with a deep half safety over the top. In a league that has become more split-safety heavy on defense, the Cardinals could see more Cover 6 (quarter, quarter, half) to disrupt Harrison at the line of scrimmage, with deep help over the top. Teams are also expected to be physical with Harrison at the line, but he's shown enough strength and physicality to play through contact.

While the expectations for Harrison grow every time a new highlight of him lands on a phone screen, he's chosen to keep his personal goals, with the exception of winning, private. Wide receivers coach Drew Terrell doesn't want to set statistical benchmarks because it puts too much external focus on what he called the "wrong thing."

History could be an indicator for what kind of season Harrison could have. In each of the past five years, the leading rookie receiver has topped out at about the 1,400-yard range or the 1,000 to 1,100-yard range. Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua had the most receiving yards in a rookie season since 2019 with 1,486 last season. Ja'Marr Chase had 1,455 in 2021, Justin Jefferson had 1,400 in 2020, Garrett Wilson had 1,103 in 2022 and A.J. Brown had 1,051 in 2019.

Marvin Harrison Jr., the No. 4 pick of the 2024 draft, has lived up to the hype thus far. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Harrison's potential has fantasy managers clamoring to draft him. He is the highest-drafted wide receiver in ESPN fantasy leagues in the last 20 years with an average draft position of 22nd, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Some of that has to do with quarterback Kyler Murray.

Even before the Cardinals reported for training camp, Harrison had established that he is Murray's primary receiving weapon, a role that will be magnified now that Zay Jones is suspended for five games. And all he's done throughout camp is solidify that role in all the high-speed, up-tempo practices.

"I just try to do my best that I can for him, get open and make plays," Harrison said.

That's helped Murray become "very confident" in his star rookie. The two have spent a considerable amount of time together off the field, which Murray described as "very positive." He thinks it'll translate to the field, as well.

What's stood out to Murray so far about throwing to Harrison is his natural ability.

"I think you just watch him," Murray said. "You can watch him and tell when a guy's got it. He's got it."

Harrison has enjoyed his first training camp because its cadence, which coach Jonathan Gannon has tweaked this year to give players a day off after every three practice days, is less taxing than his college camps.

Even though Harrison, the son of Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, grew up around the NFL game, there's still been a learning curve to playing in the NFL.

"I think the players react a lot quicker and this game's a little bit smarter than at the college level," Harrison said. "I will say, seeing [safety] Budda [Baker] fly across the field is a little different than what I'm used to, just how he goes out there and makes plays, but it's been a joy to watch defense and offense battle back and forth."

To counter the speed around him, Harrison said he'll have to respond and recognize coverages more quickly.

By and large, Harrison's first training camp has looked like every other rookie's. He has rookie duties and has had ups and downs. But, wide receivers coach Drew Terrell said, it's clear that Harrison has been operating at a different level than the most other rookies.

"Obviously, he's more advanced in that he's almost been groomed to do this since a young age," Terrell said. "Since the first conversation I ever had with him in predraft process, he's been a pro. He knows what the expectation is. He's very hard on himself and knows what to expect of himself.

"Obviously, for a rookie, getting accustomed to a new environment, the speed of the game, the detail with which we train and all those things is, it's an adjustment for any rookie. But, he's as well prepared as anybody we've had coming in the two years we've been here. He's an advanced guy for even a rookie."