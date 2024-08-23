Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zay Jones was suspended without pay for the first five games of the season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, the league said Friday.

Jones will be eligible to return after the Cardinals' Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

He signed a one-year deal with Arizona in May.

The suspension stems from Jones' arrest Nov. 13, when he was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after an argument with the mother of his child allegedly resulted in an injury to her neck, according to an arrest and booking report. In March, the single charge against Jones was dropped.

Jones has established himself in Arizona's receiving rotation throughout the offseason and has been expected to be a factor in the Cardinals' passing game.

"There's a reason he's played at a high level on a couple different teams in some different offenses," coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday, hours before Jones' suspension was announced. "He picks things up really quick. He understands the nuances of what needs to get done from the receiver position. Can play all three. He's been fantastic. High, high football IQ."

Jones missed eight games in 2023 because of a knee injury and caught 34 passes for 321 yards and two touchdowns. That came one season after he set career highs in receptions (82) and receiving yards (823).

Jones' one-year contract with the Cardinals was worth up to $2.25 million, including a base salary of $1.41 million, of which $650,000 was fully guaranteed, and a signing bonus of $500,000. He also had a $20,000 per game roster bonus, which maxed out at $340,000.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.