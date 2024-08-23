Open Extended Reactions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton, who named rookie Bo Nix as the team's starting quarterback earlier this week, has said throughout training camp and the preseason that he likes all three of the current Broncos quarterbacks.

And after Friday's practice, he said there is a scenario in which the Broncos would show just how much when rosters leaguewide are cut to 53 players by Tuesday's NFL-mandated deadline.

"Sure, certainly," Payton said when asked whether there was potential for the Broncos to keep Nix, Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson after roster cuts. "I know the rule recently changed ... that if you do, that third comes up [to the game-day roster] without any count. But ultimately, I think most importantly, you're really looking at your assets when you make that decision."

Nix, who will be the first Broncos rookie to start a season opener at quarterback since John Elway in 1983 when the Broncos face the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 8, won a competition for the starting job over Stidham and Wilson. The three quarterbacks had split work with the starting offense evenly throughout the offseason program and the first week of training camp.

Since the second week of training camp, Wilson had been removed from that rotation as Stidham and Nix then split the work with the starters until Nix had taken the majority of the snaps the past two weeks. Payton formally named Nix the starter Wednesday.

However, Payton has been vocal throughout the competition about how much he had liked the work of the three, including how Stidham and Wilson have interacted with Nix. Wilson, whom the Broncos acquired just before the draft in a trade with the New York Jets, was the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft.

Last season the Broncos kept two quarterbacks when the roster was cut to 53 players, but Payton said Friday that he would be willing to make that three this time around if that's the best decision after the personnel meetings in the coming days, including one Friday.

Nix will not play in Sunday's preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals, as Stidham will start and play "eight to 12 snaps," Payton said, and Wilson will play the remainder of the game.

"We've got a pretty good idea the direction we're going," Payton said of roster decisions at quarterback. " ... I think we've got a real good handle on that room specifically. I've said it and I'll say it again, I like that room."