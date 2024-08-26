Open Extended Reactions

DENVER - The first step of Zach Wilson's career rebuild is nearly complete as Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton said Wilson will be one of three quarterbacks who will make the roster after its cut to 53 players.

The news comes after Wilson helped lead Denver to a 38-12 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Sunday's preseason finale.

Wilson said he is "grateful'' to have been traded to the Broncos and that "I'm loving it out here.'' Rosters leaguewide have to be whittled down to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.

The Broncos acquired Wilson in a trade with the New York Jets just before the April draft after the former No. 2 pick had three tumultuous seasons with the Jets. Wilson got the majority of the playing time Sunday against the Cardinals as the team's starter, rookie Bo Nix, was not in uniform. Fellow backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham played only the opening possession.

Wilson finished 16-of-25 passing for 251 yards with two touchdowns to go with 22 yards rushing and another touchdown. Asked about the extended playing time Sunday, easily his most of the preseason, Wilson said he feels a growing comfort level in the Broncos' offense.

"I can't think of any games in my career when it feels like we're getting into a rhythm [like Sunday],'' Wilson said. "Even if you go three and out and get stopped here and there [with the Broncos], you feel like you're going to put something together. It feels good to feel that as an offense. One bad play happens and you expect something good to happen on the next one.''

Wilson was in what was initially a three-way competition for the Broncos' starting quarterback job throughout the offseason as well as the first week of the training camp. But from the second week of training camp on it was Nix and Stidham who battled for the starting job and divided the work with the starters until Payton named Nix the starter last week.

But Wilson has said he thinks he has rediscovered parts of his game and Payton has consistently maintained there is a place for Wilson on the roster because of Wilson's potential and "arm talent.'' Payton said after Sunday's game that Nix, Stidham and Wilson will all be on the roster after the team makes its cuts.

"We've got enough money to ... I understand the question,'' Payton said Sunday when asked if all three would fit within the team's salary cap. "We feel comfortable with those three quarterbacks. I think I've told you already I see the three of them making it.''

On Wilson's play against the Cardinals, Payton added: "Look, he made some impressive throws. ... He's got a live arm down the field, I thought he threw it away when it wasn't there. ... [He] had plenty of time on the play clock, to get in and out of plays if need be. It's been the better part of the last two and half weeks [that he's played well].''

Payton said during practices this past week Wilson "was on bit of a heater.''

From his arrival in Denver, Wilson has said he hoped to smooth the rough edges that marked his time with the Jets. He had a 12-21 record in his 33 career starts in New York, didn't complete at least 56% of his passes in two of the three seasons and had 23 total touchdown passes to 25 interceptions.

Sunday, preseason finale or not, Wilson said it was important to him to play without a turnover, and the Broncos offense did not have a false start, delay of game or procedure penalty.

"I feel like I've played enough to avoid having those issues,'' Wilson said. "Just the operation, getting the ball out of my hands, just playing quarterback how I'm supposed to, putting our team in the best position possible.''

Wilson said, with the most career NFL starts of the Broncos' quarterbacks, he is ready to help Nix through any rough spots if he can as well.

"We all want to play, we all want to be on the team,'' Wilson said. "We all want to do the best, but we all understand the other person's side of it, so we all have each other's back. I want them all to do the best they can. ... If I can be any sort of resource or help to [Nix] ... I will.

"I was excited for him, I don't think it was a surprise to a lot of people. ... [But] I told him I'm excited for him. I really believe they're putting him in a good situation.''