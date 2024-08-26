Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb will start the regular season on the physically unable to perform list, coach Mike McDaniel said Monday, meaning he will miss at least the team's first four games.

McDaniel also said Odell Beckham Jr.'s status to start the season is still to be determined; since signing with the Dolphins in March. the wide receiver has not practiced because of an undisclosed injury.

Chubb tore his ACL on Dec. 31 and did not participate in any of the team's offseason program. Miami spent first-round and fifth-round picks on linebackers Chop Robinson and Mo Kamara, and it re-signed defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah to bolster its pass rush this offseason. Starting linebacker Jaelan Phillips returned from a torn Achilles injury and is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.

The Dolphins signed Beckham to fill their need for a third receiver alongside Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but the pass-catching trio is yet to take the field together in an official capacity.

"I've been able to hang out with him a good amount of times. Cool dude, 100%. But does our relationship translate on the field? I couldn't tell you because I haven't gotten reps with him, and that's just the honest truth," quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said Monday. "Now, if [Beckham] isn't on the PUP list, he clears everything and we're able to get out there -- I mean, that's one of the first things that I want to do. Routes on air, I want to make sure I get as many reps with him [as possible] ... I want to make sure that the timing is good."

McDaniel said he isn't overly concerned about the Beckham's ability to make an impact -- even while sidelined.

"I'm hopeful about a lot of things, again I'm not nervous about it," McDaniel said last week. "You hope, but you have to listen to people's bodies and be very communicative. I know he's feeling very optimistic about how things are developing, but you just take it one day at a time. Like I said before, I'm not at a position of nervousness because of the way he's been involved.

"He's found a way to be a leader of sorts without playing, that's tough to do but his mindset is right, so I feel good about that."

McDaniel announced starting right guard Isaiah Wynn will also start the season on the PUP list, as will reserve linebacker Cameron Goode. Wynn suffered a quad injury in Week 7 of the 2023 season and has not practiced since.