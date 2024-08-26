Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 NFL season kicks off on Sept. 5 with the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens. That means it's time for our annual ranking of the league's top 100 players. What can we expect from the game's best players this season?

To create our list, we asked a panel of dozens of ESPN NFL experts to rate players based on performance expectations for the 2024 season compared to their peers. Emphasis was placed solely on the upcoming season and predicting potential greatness, rather than past performance or positional value. From those ratings, we ranked the best players in the league.

For the second straight year, the San Francisco 49ers lead the pack with eight players. Twenty-seven teams appeared in the ranking, but the Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers did not have a representative. Wide receivers again dominated, with 19 making the list. They were followed by quarterbacks (16), edge rushers (15) and cornerbacks (10) for position groups represented in the double-digits. Eight second-year players have cracked our ranking after impressive rookie campaigns.

Our NFL Nation reporters weighed in on each player with a 2024 outlook, ESPN Stats & Information provided a signature statistic to know, and fantasy analyst Mike Clay projected a stat line for the upcoming season. Here's the list, starting at No. 100 and working our way to No. 1.

DT | Eagles

Age: 23

2023 rank: NR

Carter burst onto the scene as a rookie last season, generating 3.5 sacks in his first five games. He cooled off over the second half of the season but left little doubt that he has All-Pro potential. He's been a handful to block all offseason, offering promise that a bust-out season lies ahead in 2024. -- Tim McManus

Signature stat: Carter had the sixth-highest pass rush win rate in the NFL during his 2023 rookie campaign, defeating his blocks within 2.5 seconds 16% of the time, according to ESPN Analytics and NFL Next Gen Stats.

2024 projection: 44 tackles, 6 sacks

CB | Texans

Age: 23

2023 rank: NR

Stingley's ball skills have risen to another level during training camp. He has four interceptions, and each one has been either running the route for the receiver or snatching a 50-50 ball. Defensive coordinator Matt Burke said Stingley "is one of the best ball corners in the league." In 2024, there's a chance the third overall pick from 2022 could be a top-three corner -- DJ Bien-Aime

Signature stat: According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Stingley allowed a 54.0 passer rating as the nearest defender in coverage last season, the fifth-best among all players (min. 40 targets).

2024 projection: 64 tackles, 3 INTs

CB | Packers

Age: 27

2023 rank: 24

Alexander seems poised for a turnaround given how last season went with injuries and a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. He played in seven games in 2023 and failed to come up with an interception for the first time in his six seasons. By most accounts, he's been the model of consistency this year and sounds like he's bought into new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's system. -- Rob Demovsky

Signature stat: According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Alexander has limited opposing quarterbacks to a 74.5 passer rating as the nearest defender since 2020 -- among 56 defensive backs with 200 targets. That's the third-best mark in the NFL after Trevon Diggs (71.9) and J.C. Jackson (72.3).

2024 projection: 68 tackles, 2 INTs

OT | Vikings

Age: 25

2023 rank: NR

Darrisaw hasn't made an All-Pro or Pro Bowl team, but that eventually seems more likely after the Vikings recognized him with a $113 million contract extension this offseason. He has the movement skills to block in space on screens and quick passes and also rarely needs help from tight ends or backs when he is in-line blocking. The only question on his future is injuries, which have cost him 10 games in three seasons. -- Kevin Seifert

Signature stat: Darrisaw has had the best run block win rate (77%) out of the Vikings' offensive linemen in the past two seasons with a minimum of 10 starts.

S | Chargers

Age: 28

2023 rank: 60

James had a down year in 2023, often struggling in coverage and not having the impact that made him a first-team All-Pro as a rookie in 2018. Some of those struggles could be related to the Chargers' previous defensive scheme, which asked James to wear many different hats. With a new defensive coordinator in Jesse Minter, James could return to form in 2024. -- Kris Rhim

Signature stat: James has a 25% pressure rate since 2020, the third highest among DBs (min. 75 pass rushes). And his 358 tackles (8.0 per game) over the past three seasons are the most among all DBs.

2024 projection: 119 tackles, 2 INTs, 1 sack

OT | Chargers

Age: 25

2023 rank: 87

Slater finished 127th in pass block win rate (87.3%) and 36th in run block win rate (75.6%) last season, a significant decrease from the Slater who was an All-Pro as a rookie in 2021. However, he played through an ankle sprain that could have contributed to his drop-off in play. In 2022, he played three games before missing the remainder of the season with a ruptured biceps tendon. Slater looks to be healthy and motivated in 2024. -- Kris Rhim

Signature stat: Slater played 1,104 snaps at left tackle last season, the most of any player in the NFL. His 406 pass block wins last season ranked sixth.

G | Falcons

Age: 27

2023 rank: NR

Quarterback Kirk Cousins is the leader of a new-look offense in Atlanta, but Lindstrom is the stalwart and one of the best guards in the league. The Falcons' offensive line is a strength, and Lindstrom excels at pass protection and run blocking. He'll be one of the guys tasked with opening holes for running back Bijan Robinson and giving Cousins the necessary time to find targets like wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts. -- Marc Raimondi

Signature stat: Lindstrom, who has made the Pro Bowl the past two seasons, ranked 16th out of 58 players with at least 200 pass blocks at guard in PBWR (93.4%) in 2023.

CB | Falcons

Age: 25

2023 rank: 83

The former second-team All-Pro cornerback signed a four-year, $81 million extension, affirming the Falcons' commitment to him. Terrell has 36 pass breakups over his four NFL seasons, making him one of the league's most formidable corners. He hasn't had an interception since 2021, but that seems likely to change this season with Atlanta's additions on defenses, edge rusher Matthew Judon and safety Justin Simmons.-- Marc Raimondi

Signature stat: Since entering the NFL in 2020, Terrell has played 3,636 defensive snaps, the most of any Falcons player over that span.

2024 projection: 53 tackles, 2 INTs

QB | Rams

Age: 36

2023 rank: NR

Stafford went on a tear to end 2023, with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in his final seven regular-season games. And although Stafford is entering his 16th NFL season, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said the quarterback "looks like he could go as long as he wants." Stafford has a chance to join the short list of quarterbacks in NFL history to reach 60,000 career passing yards this season; he sits at 56,047 yards. -- Sarah Barshop

Signature stat: Stafford is one of seven quarterbacks in NFL history to have multiple 40-plus passing touchdown seasons, trailing Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady (three seasons each).

2024 projection: 4,055 passing yards, 23 TDs, 12 INTs (68 yards/1 TD rushing)

EDGE | Chargers

Age: 29

2023 rank: 17

Bosa said he feels perhaps the best he has in years after playing 14 games in the past two seasons due to various injuries. When healthy, he is one of the league's best players. He has shown that in camp, dominating former All-Pro tackle Rashawn Slater and first-round rookie Joe Alt. Bosa's production will depend on his health, which he is convinced is in a great spot. -- Kris Rhim

Signature stat: Bosa has had 67 career sacks, which is the third most by a Chargers player since the stat became official in 1982, trailing only Leslie O'Neal (105.5) and Shaun Phillips (69.5).

2024 projection: 40 tackles, 8 sacks

RB | Colts

Age: 25

2023 rank: NR

Health (and a nasty contract standoff) has been the biggest obstacle for Taylor the past two seasons. But he finished 2023 relatively healthy and had a productive offseason that has him poised to return to form -- just as important is the presence of Anthony Richardson in the Colts' backfield. The young quarterback's feared running ability will likely create some tough choices for defenders that could benefit Taylor. He has 104.5 scrimmage yards per game since coming into the league in 2020, ranking second behind Derrick Henry's 114.9 scrimmage yards (min. 50 games). -- Stephen Holder

Signature stat: Taylor ended 2023 with a scrimmage touchdown in six straight games, the third-longest streak in the NFL last season (CeeDee Lamb, 9, and Christian McCaffrey, 8).

2024 projection: 1,178 rushing yards, 10 TDs (317 yards/1 TD receiving)

EDGE | Bears

Age: 27

2023 rank: NR

Sweat was the first player in NFL history to lead two teams in sacks (6.5 with Washington and 6 with Chicago) in the same season after being traded to the Bears at the deadline. He is the most critical part of the Bears' pass rush and provides a boost -- not just to Chicago's defensive line -- to an entire unit that ended up tied for the lead in interceptions (22) after a slow start. -- Courtney Cronin

Signature stat: Before adding Sweat, the Bears allowed 27.3 points per game (28th in the NFL) through the first eight weeks of the 2023 season. After trading for him, Chicago's PPG allowed dropped to 17.9 (sixth in the NFL).

2024 projection: 54 tackles, 9 sacks

CB | Bears

Age: 25

2023 rank: NR

After becoming one of the league's top shutdown corners in 2023, Johnson got the contract (four years, $76 million) to back it up. Johnson recorded a career high four interceptions (including his first pick-six) and one forced fumble. Thanks to that performance, he earned second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2023. Throwing into Johnson's coverage is a risk many quarterbacks have learned is not worth taking after the 25-year-old allowed a 33.3 passer rating when targeted in 2023. Expect that trend to continue in his fifth season. -- Courtney Cronin

Signature stat: According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Johnson allowed a 47.8 passer rating when he was the nearest defender in coverage last season, the fourth best among all players (minimum 30 targets).

2024 projection: 55 tackles, 2 INTs

QB | Falcons

Age: 36

2023 rank: 94

The veteran quarterback comes to Atlanta, which has one of the best crops of young skill position players in the league. Running back Bijan Robinson, wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts are all 23 years old and younger -- and all have been thirsting for more consistent quarterback play. Cousins should be able to provide it, making the Falcons a potentially dangerous team on the offense. -- Marc Raimondi

Signature stat: Since 2018, Cousins has had the third-most passing touchdowns (171) in the NFL, behind Patrick Mahomes (219) and Russell Wilson (173).

2024 projection: 4,014 yards, 25 tackles, 11 INTs (117 yards/2 TDs rushing)

EDGE | Falcons

Age: 32

2023 rank: 96

The 32-year-old Judon is coming off a season in which he missed 13 games due to a torn biceps but opened training camp with a clean bill of health. He had earned four straight Pro Bowl berths prior to that and totaled 12.5 sacks in 2021 and 15.5 in 2022. On Aug. 14, Judon was traded to the Falcons, who are hoping to improve on their league-worst pass rush. -- Mike Reiss

Signature stat: Judon ranks second in the NFL over the past five seasons with an 11.9% pressure rate (min. 1,500 pass rush snaps). Only the 49ers' Nick Bosa has a higher rate (12%).

2024 projection: 54 tackles, 9 sacks

WR | Texans

Age: 30

2023 rank: 21

Diggs is coming off a "down year" with 1,183 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, but throughout training camp with his new team, he has been the clear WR1, even with Nico Collins and Tank Dell. He hasn't shown signs of slowing down and has a rare shiftiness in his route running. When you combine that with quarterback C.J. Stroud's pinpoint accuracy, that duo should lead an explosive passing attack in 2024. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Signature stat: Diggs has four consecutive seasons with at least 100 receptions. He is tied for the second most in NFL history with Marvin Harrison (1999-2002) and Davante Adams (2020-2023); only Antonio Brown has more (six consecutive seasons).

2024 projection: 86 receptions, 1,039 yards, 6 TDs

CB | Seahawks

Age: 23

2023 rank: NR

Mike Macdonald got the most out of his players as Baltimore's defensive coordinator. Now Seattle's coach, he may not have a more talented player on that side of the ball than Witherspoon, the fifth pick in 2023 who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie. Witherspoon proved to be instinctive in coverage, physical in run defense and disruptive as a blitzer out of the slot, racking up three sacks. Can Macdonald's scheme help him go from Pro Bowl to All-Pro? -- Brady Henderson

Signature stat: Witherspoon had 12 pass breakups last season which were tied for the third most in the NFL.

2024 projection: 89 tackles, 3 INTs, 1 sack

WR | Colts

Age: 26

2023 rank: NR

Pittman's targets have increased by at least 10% in each of his four previous seasons. His status as a volume receiver is indisputable. But look for yardage production to also increase in 2024 with the return of quarterback Anthony Richardson, who is not afraid to give his receivers more opportunities on intermediate and deep routes. There have been too few of those plays for the Colts in the past two seasons. -- Stephen Holder

Signature stat: Pittman's 109 receptions were the fifth most in the NFL in 2023 and tied for the fourth most in a single season in Colts franchise history. Pittman also accounted for 31% of his team's receptions last season, the second-highest mark in the league behind CeeDee Lamb (32%).

2024 projection: 99 receptions, 1,081 yards, 4 TDs

G | Chiefs

Age: 31

2023 rank: 95

Thuney remains a superb pass protector. His pass block win rate of 99.3% last season was the best among guards and, over the past two seasons, he has had 800 pass block wins on 808 plays. However, his outlook this season is clouded because he's coming off a torn pectoral muscle, an injury he suffered during the 2023 playoffs. His rehab kept him out of offseason practice, and his practice time at camp was limited. -- Adam Teicher

Signature stat: Thuney has had only one sack attributed on pass-blocking plays in the past two seasons combined, the fewest in the NFL (minimum 18 games).

EDGE | Jets

Age: 29

2023 rank: 41

Reddick's status is up in the air because of a contract holdout that prompted him to request a trade. He's a prolific pass-rusher, having produced 50.5 sacks over the past four seasons -- fourth among all players. And when he gets to the quarterback, he's always looking for a strip sack. In 2022, he made five forced fumbles with the Eagles, who traded him to the Jets because they didn't want to meet his contract demands. The Jets see him as an every-down player in their four-man front. -- Rich Cimini

Signature stat: Reddick has had a pass rush win rate of 24.2% over the past two seasons, third best of any player to play in both seasons behind Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett.

2024 projection: 38 tackles, 10 sacks

WR | Eagles

Age: 25

2023 rank: 57

Smith has been pretty much unguardable during training camp, using his precise route running, fluid movement and exceptional body control to tie defenders in knots. He is one of seven NFL receivers with 80-plus catches, 1,000-plus yards and seven-plus touchdowns in each of the past two seasons and is just now entering his prime. -- Tim McManus

Signature stat: Smith is the second player in Eagles franchise history to record at least 3,000 receiving yards in the first three seasons of their career, along with DeSean Jackson (2008-10).

2024 projection: 84 receptions, 1,041 yards, 6 TDs

TE | Vikings

Age: 27

2023 rank: NR

Hockenson ranked second among tight ends with 95 receptions (career high) and fourth with 960 receiving yards (also career high) in 2023. But multiple ligament tears in his right knee from a Christmas Eve injury last year almost certainly means that he won't be ready to play when the season begins. The question is whether Hockenson will need only an extra few weeks, or whether his absence could extend well into October. Whenever he does return, he'll resume his role in an offense that has targeted tight ends more than every team except the Chiefs over the past two seasons. -- Kevin Seifert

Signature stat: Hockenson is one of three tight ends with 50 or more receptions and 500 or more receiving yards in each of the past four seasons (Travis Kelce and Dalton Schultz).

2024 projection: 64 receptions, 616 yards, 3 TDs

QB | Jaguars

Age: 24

2023 rank: 28

Four injuries (knee, ankle, shoulder, concussion) contributed to Lawrence's struggles in 2023, but he still threw for 4,016 yards and 21 TDs. This will be his third year in Doug Pederson's offense, and he has improved from a rough rookie season. Over the past two seasons, he has completed 66% of his passes and averaged 7.1 yards per attempt. But turnovers have been his main issue, and limiting those will be key. Pederson expects 2024 to be Lawrence's "jump year" with the addition of receivers Gabe Davis and Brian Thomas Jr. to complement receiver Christian Kirk, tight end Evan Engram and running back Travis Etienne Jr. and a healthy offensive line. -- Michael DiRocco

Signature stat: Lawrence finished 2023 with a 72 QBR against zone coverage last season, the second-best mark in the NFL after C.J. Stroud (74). His 13 TD passes against zone coverage led the NFL, and his 74% completion rate on such plays ranked fourth in the league (ESPN Analytics/NFL Next Gen Stats). Conversely, Lawrence's 38 QBR against man coverage last season was the third worst.

2024 projection: 3,762 passing yards, 20 TDs, 12 INTs (281 yards/3 TDs rushing)

RB | Jets

Age: 23

2023 rank: NR

Hall, who rushed for 994 yards last season, guaranteed a 1,000-yard season this time. "For sure," he said. Hall is another year removed from ACL surgery, and he looks faster than ever. He will be a major factor on all three downs. He's such a good receiver -- a league-best 76 catches among running backs -- that he can be the No. 1 option in certain red zone plays, according to Aaron Rodgers. -- Rich Cimini

Signature stat: Hall's 1,585 yards from scrimmage in 2023 ranked fourth in the NFL, trailing only Christian McCaffrey (2,023), CeeDee Lamb (1,862) and Tyreek Hill (1,814).

2024 projection: 1,044 yards, 8 TDs (545 yards/3 TDs receiving)

OT | Giants

Age: 25

2023 rank: 56

Thomas might have been even higher on this list if he hadn't been limited to 10 games last season because of a hamstring injury. When Thomas is on the field, he's proved to be an elite left tackle. His 92.4% pass block win rate over the past two seasons ranks seventh among all tackles. Just look at the impact he has on the Giants' offense. New York averaged 12.1 points per game over the first eight games when he wasn't healthy. It averaged 18.1 points per game after he returned from the injury. He might be the most important player on the Giants' entire roster. -- Jordan Raanan

Signature stat: Thomas has the seventh-best PBWR among tackles since 2022, sustaining his blocks for 2.5 seconds 92.4% of the time (ESPN Analytics/NFL Next Gen Stats).

DT | Steelers

Age: 35

2023 rank: NR

After an injury-shortened 2023 season, Heyward is back and fully healthy for his 14th season. He entered the offseason seeking a contract extension that would allow him to retire a Steeler, and though the wheels are turning slowly on that deal, expect it to motivate the defensive lineman and reigning Walter Payton Man of the Year. Prior to his injury, Heyward put up back-to-back seasons of at least 10 sacks, proving that some things do get better with age. -- Brooke Pryor

Signature stat: Heyward is tied for the fourth-most Pro-Bowl appearances among all defensive linemen (six) and tied for the third-most first-team All-Pros (three) among DLs since 2011.

2024 projection: 65 tackles, 3 sacks

CB | Browns

Age: 27

2023 rank: NR

Ward was one of multiple players who flourished in the first season of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's man-heavy scheme. Ward was tied for first among all cornerbacks in coverage success rate (68.3%) in 2023. The Browns are adding wrinkles to their defense in Year 2, but Ward's skill allows him to excel when he's put on an island with elite wide receivers. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Signature stat: According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Ward has allowed a 54.1% completion percentage when targeted, the fifth lowest in the NFL since entering the league in 2018 (minimum 300 targets).

2024 projection: 57 tackles, 3 INTs

DT | Colts

Age: 30

2023 rank: 62

Buckner was double-teamed on 267 pass rush snaps in 2023, more than Chris Jones and Justin Madubuike. Much of that can be attributed to nose tackle Grover Stewart's six-game suspension, which resulted in a big drop-off in performance from the interior of the Colts' defensive line. With Stewart back on the field, Buckner should be a beneficiary and (theoretically) see fewer double-teams and create even more of a pass rush. -- Stephen Holder

Signature stat: Buckner has contributed at least five sacks as a defensive tackle in each of the past six seasons, the third-longest streak since 2000 behind Aaron Donald (eight straight from 2014 to '21) and Chris Jones (seven straight from 2017 to '23).

2024 projection: 71 tackles, 7 sacks

OT | Eagles

Age: 34

2023 rank: 42

Johnson is so dominant that it makes it hard to judge the Eagles' pass rushers in camp because he rarely loses a one-on-one battle, no matter who the competition is. He has been selected to five Pro Bowls -- second most among tackles in Eagles history behind only Jason Peters (seven). Another one should be on the horizon for the 34-year-old so long as his body holds up. -- Tim McManus

Signature stat: Johnson and his former teammate Jason Kelce are the only two offensive linemen over the past 10 seasons to both win a Super Bowl and have at least five Pro Bowl nominations.

RB | Falcons

Age: 22

2023 rank: NR

One of the big criticisms of the Falcons last season under former coach Arthur Smith was how Robinson, then a rookie, was used. Robinson split carries with running back Tyler Allgeier and was not one of the team's go-to players in big spots. He'll probably still share with Allgeier at times in 2024, but new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson has vowed to leverage Robinson's considerable talents on the ground and in the passing game. -- Marc Raimondi

Signature stat: Robinson's 1,463 scrimmage yards in 2023 were second among all rookies last year behind Rams' Puka Nacua and 10th most across the entire league.

2024 projection: 971 yards, 7 TDs (573 yards/4 TDs receiving)

C | Chiefs

Age: 25

2023 rank: 80

There's no reason to expect any kind of drop-off this season from Humphrey, who led all centers last season in pass block win rate at 98.8%. One area where the Chiefs are looking for improvement is in his shotgun snaps. Too many times last season he sent quarterback Patrick Mahomes chasing after a snap. Otherwise, the Chiefs would happily accept another season from Humphrey like the one he had in 2023. -- Adam Teicher

Signature stat: Humphrey did not allow a sack on Mahomes in the Chiefs' first two playoff games in 2023 against the Dolphins and the Bills.

DT | Raiders

Age: 28

2023 rank: 98

The Raiders have designs on being a top-10 defense, and Wilkins' presence as an elite pass-rushing interior defensive lineman should play a huge role. Wilkins is coming off a career-high nine sacks with the Dolphins and, with Maxx Crosby on the edge and the underrated Malcolm Koonce on the other side, opposing offensive lines are going to have to pick their poison when it comes to double-teams, meaning more opportunities for Wilkins. He faced 211 double-teams on pass rushes when lined up as a defensive tackle last season, third most in the NFL, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. -- Paul Gutierrez

Signature stat: Wilkins has 231 tackles when lined up as a defensive tackle over the past three seasons, 17 more than the next-closest player (DeForest Buckner).

2024 projection: 65 tackles, 6 sacks

TE | Lions

Age: 23

2023 rank: NR

Not many tight ends were more productive than LaPorta in 2023, and he was only a rookie. The Lions star earned second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors while setting the rookie tight end record for receptions (86) and tying for the second-most touchdown receptions (10). His production will no longer catch defenses by surprise, but it'll be tough to stop him with so many targets within Detroit's high-powered offense. -- Eric Woodyard

Signature stat: LaPorta's 10 receiving touchdowns were four more than the next-closest tight end last season (David Njoku, six).

2024 projection: 84 receptions, 861 yards, 7 TDs

S | Falcons

Age: 27

2023 rank: NR

Madden 25's top-rated safety should be even more settled in Atlanta for Year 2. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has sung Bates' praises, specifically how he can disguise coverages in practice. Playing against Cousins and big-armed rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in camp should only further sharpen Bates. And Bates has studied how best to be a leader in the offseason, which should add another element to his game. -- Marc Raimondi

Signature stat: Bates' 20 interceptions since his rookie season in 2018 rank as the sixth most in the NFL.

2024 projection: 120 tackles, 3 INTs

WR | 49ers

Age: 28

2023 rank: 44

After a down year in 2022, Samuel looked more like himself when healthy in 2023, but he missed two games and most of another with an injury that prevented him from surpassing 1,000 receiving yards. He led all qualified receivers with 8.8 YAC/reception last season. It's a pivotal year for Samuel as the Niners will soon have to figure out whether they can keep him, Aiyuk and all their other high-priced skill players. Samuel had his best season in a contract year in 2021, and though this isn't the same scenario, it's close enough that a focused and motivated Samuel could be poised to return to dominance. -- Nick Wagoner

Signature stat: Samuel is the only receiver in NFL history to record at least 10 rushing touchdowns and 10 receiving touchdowns within his first five seasons.

2024 projection: 62 receptions, 923 yards, 6 TDs

QB | Lions

Age: 29

2023 rank: 91

Goff has totally revitalized his career in Detroit after being traded from the Rams in 2021. He ranked second in passing yards (4,575) and in completions (407) and fourth in passing TDs (30) in 2023. The former first overall pick signed a four-year, $212 million contract extension this offseason and is viewed as the guy for the Lions after leading them to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991 last season. Detroit's front office has high hopes that with Goff as the starter, he can lead the organization to its first Super Bowl. -- Eric Woodyard

Signature stat: Since entering the NFL in 2016, Goff ranks fourth in the NFL with 30,429 passing yards and ninth with 185 passing touchdowns.

2024 projection: 3,756 passing yards, 23 TDs, 10 INTs (51 yards/2 TDs rushing)

TE | Ravens

Age: 28

2023 rank: 47

A severe ankle injury caused Andrews to miss the final six games last season, but he still led the Ravens with six touchdown catches. Even with the emergence of Zay Flowers at wide receiver, Andrews will remain the go-to target for quarterback Lamar Jackson, especially inside the 20-yard line. Since Jackson's first full season as a starting QB in 2019, Andrews ranks fourth in the NFL with 31 red zone touchdowns. -- Jamison Hensley

Signature stat: In the past five seasons, Andrews has 347 receptions and 37 touchdown catches. Both are the second most of any tight end after Travis Kelce.

2024 projection: 74 receptions, 819 yards, 7 TDs

QB | Dolphins

Age: 26

2023 rank: 45

What a season for Tagovailoa in 2023. He led the NFL in passing yards while setting career highs in yards (4,624), touchdowns (29), completion percentage (69.3%) and, most importantly, games played (17). After an injury-marred 2022 season, Tagovailoa played a full season for the first time in his career and was rewarded with a four-year, $212.1 million extension this offseason. With his entire supporting cast back from 2023, as well as the same coaching staff he's had for the past two seasons, Tagovailoa is set up for success in 2024. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Signature stat: Tagovailoa has averaged 8.5 yards per attempt over the past two seasons, the second best in the NFL.

2024 projection: 4,018 passing yards, 23 TDs, 12 INTs (113 yards/1 TDs rushing)

OT | Buccaneers

Age: 25

2023 rank: 51

Wirfs transitioned to not only a completely new offense last season but from right to left tackle and performed so well that the Bucs made him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history with a five-year, $140.63 million extension. His 350 pass-blocking wins last season were the second most of his career. His seven sacks surrendered were also tied for the fifth fewest in the league among the 21 tackles with 1,000 or more snaps. And this should improve given his increased comfort level in the Bucs' new blocking scheme brought in a year ago. -- Jenna Laine

Signature stat: Wirfs is one of two players with 750-plus snaps as both a LT and RT over the past two seasons (Jonah Williams).

WR | Rams

Age: 31

2023 rank: 25

Kupp has spent time on injured reserve in each of the past two seasons since capturing the receiving triple crown and being named Super Bowl LVI MVP, but he said he's "in a really good place" after a full, healthy offseason. While the Rams have another superstar receiver in Puka Nacua, it's clear from watching practice that Kupp will still be a force in this offense. -- Sarah Barshop

Signature stat: Kupp has averaged 92 receiving YPG over the past three seasons, third in the NFL over that span. He has caught 7.34 passes per game since 2021 (the most in the NFL with a minimum of 30 games played).

2024 projection: 78 receptions, 996 yards, 6 TDs

G | Colts

Age: 28

2023 rank: NR

Any disappointing performance in Nelson's past has typically been tied to injuries. He is coming off an injury-free offseason following a resurgent 2023, so look for him to maintain or elevate his performance in 2024. An additional boost could come from the continuity Nelson has around him, including left tackle Bernhard Raimann, who is entering his third season and has been a surprise solution to the void at a critical position. -- Stephen Holder

Signature stat: Nelson has played and started in 95 games; that is the fifth most among all interior offensive linemen since 2018.

S | Steelers

Age: 27

2023 rank: 37

For the first time in his football career, Fitzpatrick failed to record a single interception in a season during the 2023 campaign. But this year, Fitzpatrick and the Steelers are determined to get back to "Minkah ball" and put the safety back in a position to make ball-hawking plays as a free safety. "Minkah is at his best when he's playing back a little bit deeper, seeing things and able to react and see the game," defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said. -- Brooke Pryor

Signature stat: Despite finishing without a takeaway for the first time in his career last season, Fitzpatrick is still tied for the most defensive TDs (five) and has the fifth-most takeaways (24) in the NFL since his debut in 2018.

2024 projection: 111 tackles, 2 INTs, 1 sack

EDGE | Bengals

Age: 29

2023 rank: 53

Hendrickson has proved to be one of the NFL's best edge rushers, and he will have the opportunity to put up even better numbers this season. With the addition of DT Sheldon Rankins, his former teammate in New Orleans, there should be more push from the interior. That should leave Hendrickson in better matchups for him to attack opposing quarterbacks. -- Ben Baby

Signature stat: Hendrickson had 17.5 sacks in 2023, tied for the second most in the NFL behind T.J. Watt (19.0) and Josh Allen (17.5). That is also the most sacks by a Bengals player in a season since individual sacks started being tracked in 1982.

2024 projection: 43 tackles, 12 sacks

WR | Buccaneers

Age: 31

2023 rank: 76

Evans has shown zero sign of slowing down despite his 31st birthday approaching, and he's shown remarkable durability throughout his past 10 seasons. In fact, no receiver has played in more regular-season games (154) since 2014. His recipe for success? Stay disciplined with his diet, train a little every day, hydrate and take preventative veteran days. He's also spending another year in a system where the scheme is designed to do more of the work in getting guys open versus having to win every rep and snap. -- Jenna Laine

Signature stat: Evans is the only player in NFL history with at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first 10 career seasons. The NFL record for most consecutive 1,000-receiving yard seasons is 11, held by Jerry Rice.

2024 projection: 77 receptions, 1,138 yards, 7 TDs

QB | Packers

Age: 25

2023 rank: NR

Love was as good as any quarterback in the league -- and perhaps better than all of them -- over the final eight games of last season. He threw 18 touchdowns against just one interception to lead the Packers into the playoffs. There's little reason to think that version -- not the quarterback who struggled out of the gate last year -- won't continue into this season. After all, that's why the Packers paid him. -- Rob Demovsky

Signature stat: Love threw 24 TD passes with one interception against man coverage last season, with those 24 TDs tied for the NFL lead with Dak Prescott (ESPN Analytics/NFL Next Gen Stats).

2024 projection: 3,739 passing yards, 26 TDs, 13 INTs (209 yards/3 TDs)

DT | Ravens

Age: 26

2023 rank: NR

Madubuike put together an Aaron Donald-like season last year when he led all defensive tackles with 13 sacks. It was an impressive performance considering he had totaled 8.5 sacks in his first three seasons combined. The question is whether Madubuike is the next pass-rushing force inside or a one-year wonder. The last Ravens player to record double-digit sacks in back-to-back seasons was Terrell Suggs in 2013-14. -- Jamison Hensley

Signature stat: Madubuike was the only Raven with more than 10 sacks, despite Baltimore's defense leading the NFL with 60 sacks last season.

2024 projection: 55 tackles, 6 sacks

DT | Giants

Age: 26

2023 rank: 48

Lawrence's numbers as a nose tackle are unmatched. He racked up 24 quarterback pressures last season lined up across the center, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. No one else had more than eight. Look no further than what Aaron Rodgers said after facing him two years ago to see the respect he now commands around the league. "No. 97 is a premier player. And needs to probably get more recognition for the ability that he has," Rodgers said. He's starting to get noticed. -- Jordan Raanan

Signature stat: Lawrence is one of four players since individual sacks were tracked in 1982 to record at least 20 sacks and 250 tackles in their first five seasons with the Giants; he joins Jason Pierre-Paul, Carl Banks and Leonard Marshall.

2024 projection: 56 tackles, 5 sacks

WR | Dolphins

Age: 25

2023 rank: 50

Waddle has enjoyed a productive start to his NFL career, despite a career-low 1,014 yards in 2023. Don't let the slight drop in productivity fool you, though -- he was on pace for a 1,230-yard season over 17 games but missed three games to various injuries. He has recorded at least 1,000 yards in each of his three professional seasons, and the Dolphins made it known how important he is to their long-term plan by signing him to a three-year, $84.75 million extension this summer. His presence provides a matchup nightmare for opposing secondaries, who have to deal with his game-breaking speed opposite of Tyreek Hill. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Signature stat: Since entering the NFL in 2021, Waddle has recorded eight catches gaining 30-plus yards after the catch. That's the second most in the NFL over that span, trailing only Deebo Samuel's 10 such catches.

2024 projection: 81 receptions, 1,065 yards, 5 TDs

RB | Lions

Age: 22

2023 rank: NR

As a rookie, Gibbs flashed dynamic playmaking ability and unlimited potential. He is a dual-threat option who could make a big leap with more experience. In 2023, he enjoyed a Pro Bowl campaign, rushing for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns as well as 316 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown. He was named a finalist for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Gibbs returns for Year 2 on a mission. -- Eric Woodyard

Signature stat: Gibbs joined Barry Sanders (1989) and Billy Sims (1980) as only the third rookie in Lions franchise history to produce 1,000 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns in a season.

2024 projection: 874 rushing, 8 TDs (375 yards/2 TDs receiving)

WR | Raiders

Age: 31

2023 rank: 22

While Adams had at least 100 catches for more than 1,100 yards for the fifth time in the past six seasons in 2023, his 11.1 yards per catch average was the second lowest of his 10-year career, and his eight touchdown catches were the second fewest in a season in which he played at least 16 games. New offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who was with Adams in Green Bay, should help jump-start things thanks to their familiarity and trust. -- Paul Gutierrez

Signature stat: Adams' 95 receiving touchdowns are the fifth most by any player in his first 10 seasons in NFL history. Adams trails only Hall of Famers Jerry Rice (131), Randy Moss (124), Marvin Harrison (110) and Terrell Owens (101).

2024 projection: 89 receptions, 1,153 yards, 5 TDs

DT | Jets

Age: 26

2023 rank: 40

Williams is looking to return to the level of dominance he showed in 2022, when he recorded a career-high 12 sacks and was named first-team All-Pro. He still was disruptive last season, but his sack total dropped to 5.5. Some of that can be attributed to the fact that he was double-teamed on 69% of his pass rushes, the fifth-highest rate among interior linemen. Unfortunately for him, the double-teams will continue until another pass-rushing threat emerges. -- Rich Cimini

Signature stat: Williams has recorded 22.5 sacks over the past three seasons when lined up as a defensive tackle, which is tied with Chris Jones for the second most in the NFL in that time. The only player with more is Javon Hargrave (24.5).

2024 projection: 58 tackles, 5 sacks

WR | Seahawks

Age: 26

2023 rank: 52

Metcalf's 1,114 receiving yards and eight touchdowns last season were in line with what he produced over his first four years. The difference was his career-best 16.9 yards-per-catch average, which ranked fifth highest in the NFL. Metcalf remains one of the league's most explosive receivers, and the opportunity for huge plays is one thing Seahawks players have cited as a hallmark of new coordinator Ryan Grubb's offense. -- Brady Henderson

Signature stat: Last season, Metcalf became the 10th player in NFL history with six-plus receiving touchdowns in each of his first five seasons in the NFL. Metcalf is one of three players with at least 900 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions in each of their first five seasons, alongside A.J. Green and Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss.

2024 projection: 70 receptions, 1,079 yards, 8 TDs

RB | Eagles

Age: 27

2023 rank: 39

Working behind a stout offensive line and alongside playmakers such as Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, Barkley has had plenty of space to operate in during training camp. He has flashed the combination of speed and power that made him so successful over six seasons with the Giants. Health is the question mark after he missed seven games over the past three seasons because of injury. If he can stay on the field, he'll have plenty of opportunities as a runner and pass catcher. -- Tim McManus

Signature stat: Barkley's 98.8 scrimmage YPG since entering the league in 2018 ranks fifth highest over that span.

2024 projection: 1,047 rushing yards, 9 TDs (361 yards/2 TDs receiving)

S | Ravens

Age: 23

2023 rank: NR

Hamilton has become one of the NFL's best and most versatile players. Last season, Baltimore moved him around, lining him up as a deep safety, slot cornerback, inside linebacker and even defensive tackle. The results were historic: Hamilton became the first Ravens defensive back to record double digits in passes defensed (13) and tackles for loss (10) in a season. He has the potential to become Baltimore's first NFL Defensive Player of the Year since Terrell Suggs 13 years ago. -- Jamison Hensley

Signature stat: Hamilton had a career-high three sacks in Week 3, making him one of seven defensive backs since 2000 with three sacks in a game.

2024 projection: 95 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 INTs

S | Buccaneers

Age: 26

2023 rank: NR

After moving from nickelback to safety last season, Winfield posted a career year -- a league-leading 6 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries, 6 sacks, 3 interceptions and 6 tackles for a loss -- and was rewarded with the largest contract in NFL history for a defensive back. But now he's reunited with Jordan Whitehead, which should produce even better results; it gives the Bucs even more flexibility in their coverages as coach Todd Bowles calls their roles "interchangeable." -- Jenna Laine

Signature stat: Winfield was named first-team All-Pro in 2023, becoming the first Buccaneers safety to earn that honor since John Lynch in 1999 and 2000.

2024 projection: 108 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 INTs

CB | Dolphins

Age: 29

2023 rank: NR

Ramsey's debut with Miami was delayed by a training camp knee injury, but he immediately made his presence known with an interception in his first game back. He followed it up with two more, two weeks later, reminding the league that he is still one of its elite cornerbacks. Ramsey was named to his seventh consecutive Pro Bowl despite only playing 10 games and will be a versatile piece in DC Anthony Weaver's defensive secondary in 2024. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Signature stat: After suffering a torn meniscus before the season, Ramsey didn't make his 2023 season debut in Week 8 -- over the final 11 weeks of the 2023 season. During that time, the Dolphins allowed the second-lowest total QBR in the NFL.

2024 projection: 59 tackles, 2 INTs

DT | Titans

Age: 27

2023 rank: 58

Simmons faced a double-team on 60.7% of his pass rushes last season. Rookie T'Vondre Sweat should help reduce that number; at 6-foot-4, 360 pounds, Sweat's imposing presence will increase one-on-one matchups for Simmons. Injuries have kept Simmons from having a double-digit sack year. Simmons set a goal to not weigh over 310 pounds for any games this season. If he can play a full season, Simmons should post career numbers. -- Turron Davenport

Signature stat: Simmons has a 39.6% run stop win rate since entering the league in 2019, the fourth highest among defensive linemen with at least 1,000 snaps over that span.

2024 projection: 62 tackles, 6 sacks

EDGE | Jaguars

Age: 27

2023 rank: NR

Hines-Allen is moving back to defensive end in 2024 under new coordinator Ryan Nielsen after being an outside linebacker for the past two seasons. He made significant changes to his offseason training program last year and that resulted in a franchise-record 17.5 sacks. He used the same approach this offseason and the staff hopes the addition of interior lineman Arik Armstead and the continued development of Travon Walker on the other side will give Hines-Allen even more opportunities to affect the passer. -- Michael DiRocco

Signature stat: Hines-Allen's 17.5 sacks in 2023 were tied for the second most in the NFL (T.J. Watt, 19; Trey Hendrickson, 17.5).

2024 projection: 66 tackles, 11 sacks

WR | Bears

Age: 27

2023 rank: 99

Coming off a season in which he set career highs in receptions (96), receiving yards (1,364) and receiving touchdowns (8), Moore looks to once again be the Bears' top-producing receiver, albeit in a crowded offense with fellow wideouts Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze. Moore has hit 1,100 receiving yards in four of his six seasons and has been incredibly efficient in his career. He ranks sixth in yards gained per offensive touch (13.8) among all NFL players in his first six seasons. -- Courtney Cronin

Signature stat: Moore had the fourth-most receiving yards in a season in franchise history, behind only Brandon Marshall (1,508) in 2012, Alshon Jeffery (1,421) in 2013 and Marcus Robinson (1,400) in 1999.

2024 projection: 77 receptions, 1,048 yards, 7 TDs

QB | Jets

Age: 40

2023 rank: 29

Rodgers begins his 20th season needing only 945 passing yards to become the ninth player in history to reach the 60,000 plateau. Nearly a year removed from Achilles surgery, the four-time MVP showed no ill effects from the injury in training camp. However, he hasn't played a full game in 20 months, so there figures to be an acclimation period. Once again, he's shouldering the hopes of the franchise and a desperate fan base. He might have more pressure on him than any player in the NFL. -- Rich Cimini

Signature stat: Rodgers leads all active players in passing touchdowns (475), passing yards (59,055) and 4,000-yard passing seasons (10).

2024 projection: 3,841 yards, 27 TDs, 9 INTs (109 yards/2 TDs rushing)

OT | Texans

Age: 30

2023 rank: 49

Tunsil has a case for being the best left tackle in the NFL. If he stays healthy and the Texans' offense is rolling with the targets C.J. Stroud has in Year 2, he'll argue for the title. The offense can't reach its ceiling without Tunsil, as he solidifies the protection for Stroud to distribute to the playmakers. So when the offense is clicking, it's because Tunsil is leading the pass protection. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Signature stat: Tunsil's 91.8% pass block win rate over the past two seasons ranks ninth among all players lined up at offensive tackle (min. 1,000 snaps).

EDGE | Texans

Age: 29

2023 rank: 81

In DeMeco Ryans' defensive scheme, the ends rush up the field and don't have catch and read blocks, which benefits Hunter. He has said he loved the adaptation to the scheme as he's "just playing fast" and doesn't "have to think about anything." In 2024, he could produce numbers close to his 2023 season that ended in 16.5 sacks because of the new scheme. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Signature stat: Hunter ranks fifth in the NFL since 2018 with 62 sacks. His four seasons of 10-plus sacks in that span trails only Myles Garrett (six) and T.J. Watt (five).

2024 projection: 66 tackles, 9 sacks

LB | Ravens

Age: 27

2023 rank: 55

It's called the "Roquan Smith effect." Since trading for Smith midway through the 2022 season, the Ravens have allowed the fewest points per game in the NFL (15.8). Smith is the best middle linebacker and leader Baltimore has had since Ray Lewis retired in 2012. The biggest change for the Ravens' defense this year is the promotion of Zach Orr, a first-year coordinator who will be calling plays for the first time. -- Jamison Hensley

Signature stat: Smith has had 693 tackles through his first five career seasons only Lewis (716) has more through their first five seasons in the past 30 years.

2024 projection: 157 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 INT

CB | Titans

Age: 27

2023 rank: NR

Sneed's tenacious approach to coverage is a perfect match for defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson's aggressive scheme. Sneed's 35 pressures since the start of 2020 are the most among primary cornerbacks over that span. Wilson made it clear in June that he wants his defensive backs to get active at the line of scrimmage. "From Day 1, we press everything," Wilson said. "Period!" Sneed was the top cornerback for a Chiefs group that utilized press coverage 83% of the time last season. He'll get every opportunity to be physical with receivers in his new defense. -- Turron Davenport

Signature stat: Sneed excelled in coverage in 2023 and didn't allow a touchdown pass in the regular season as the nearest defender. His 90 targets as the nearest defender were the most by a DB without allowing a TD, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

2024 projection: 80 tackles, 2 INTs, 1 sack

EDGE | Giants

Age: 26

2023 rank: 54

Burns has had at least eight sacks in each of the past four seasons and his pass rush win rate of 20.4% is the 14th best among all players during that span. The Giants showed what they thought of Burns' game in Carolina when they traded for him this offseason and then handed him a $141 million deal. So far, Burns has impressed. Cornerback Nick McCloud said he was in "awe" of the explosion Burns possesses at his size (250 pounds). The Giants even think Burns can take his game to the next level playing with Dexter Lawrence II in the middle and Kayvon Thibodeaux on the other side. -- Jordan Raanan

Signature stat: Burns' 46.0 sacks are the second most by a Panthers player in franchise history through the first five seasons of their career, trailing only Julius Peppers (53.5, 2002-06).

2024 projection: 60 tackles, 9 sacks

WR | Jets

Age: 24

2023 rank: 43

Wilson is trying to become the first Jets player since George Sauer (1968) to record three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. That Wilson did it twice without stable quarterback play is a minor miracle. With a healthy Aaron Rodgers and a better supporting cast, Wilson is positioned to have a career year. His objective is to be more physical at the line of scrimmage, allowing him to beat press-man coverage. -- Rich Cimini

Signature stat: Wilson had 29.7% of the team's targets last season, the fifth-highest share in the NFL, trailing only (Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown and CeeDee Lamb).

2024 projection: 80 receptions, 1,137 yards, 9 TDs

G | Cowboys

Age: 33

2023 rank: 31

Even as he enters his 11th season, teammates still marvel at the conditioning, flexibility and strength that have made Martin a future Hall of Famer. He has earned seven first-team All-Pro selections, tied for the most in Cowboys history. After missing three weeks last year with a holdout, Martin said it took him time to feel comfortable. This summer, he has not missed a day of work and continues to look like one of the best -- if not the best -- guards in the NFL. If the Cowboys need to get a first down in a must situation, more often than not they will look to Martin's side. -- Todd Archer

Signature stat: Martin has the fifth-best pass rush win rate among guards since the metric began in 2017, sustaining his blocks for 2.5 seconds 94.5% of the time (ESPN Analytics/NFL Next Gen Stats).

WR | 49ers

Age: 26

2023 rank: NR

Aiyuk might not be as well-known as some of his offensive teammates, but he has been the team's most productive pass catcher for each of the past two years. A precise route runner and ferocious blocker, Aiyuk is one of the most opportunistic receivers in the league, averaging a whopping 17.9 yards per reception in 2023, the second highest in the NFL. Aiyuk has developed a strong rapport with quarterback Brock Purdy, and if that duo remains together, another big year for Aiyuk awaits. (Aiyuk has been holding in this offseason due to contract-related issues.) -- Nick Wagoner

Signature stat: In 2023, Aiyuk became the first 49ers wide receiver to have back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons since Anquan Boldin in 2013-14.

2024 projection: 75 receptions, 1,067 yards, 7 TDs

QB | Eagles

Age: 26

2023 rank: 3

He and the offense took a step back last season, partly because of a disconnect in visions between coach Nick Sirianni, Hurts and offensive coordinator Brian Johnson -- who was replaced by Kellen Moore this offseason. Hurts has taken to Moore's scheme. He has been highly efficient and has thrown only one interception this summer. Given his abilities and the strong supporting cast around him, Hurts could return to his 2022 form, where he went 14-1 as the starter and finished second in MVP voting. -- Tim McManus

Signature stat: Hurts had 15 rushing TDs last season, tied with Josh Allen (also last season) for most by a quarterback in a single season in NFL history. Hurts' 28 rushing touchdowns over the past two seasons lead all players.

2024 projection: 3,629 yards, 21 TDs, 11 INTs (537 yards/10 TDs rushing)

EDGE | Texans

Age: 22

2023 rank: NR

Going into Year 2 in coach DeMeco Ryans' scheme, Anderson is equipped to play even faster and think less. He also said he "bulked up to 263 [pounds]" to play stronger on the edge and not "get tossed around." He has an All-Pro rusher in Danielle Hunter on the opposite side this season, which should make it harder for teams to double Anderson, giving him more one-on-one opportunities. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Signature stat: Anderson's 0.76-second average get-off rate in 2023 was the best among rookies and ranked tied for sixth among all players, according to NFL Next Gen Stats (min. 200 pass rush snaps).

2024 projection: 47 tackles, 8 sacks

QB | 49ers

Age: 24

2023 rank: NR

Purdy led the NFL in multiple major categories in 2023, including QBR (72.8), yards per attempt (9.6) and touchdowns per attempt (7.0%) while setting a franchise record for passing yards in a season (4,280). He did all of that while coming off a devastating elbow injury that had him still rehabbing deep into the season. Purdy had a full, healthy offseason for the first time in his young career, and he has a deeper understanding of the offense combined with a unit that could return all 10 starters around him. Another big year would position Purdy to cash in with a massive extension next offseason when he's eligible for the first time. -- Nick Wagoner

Signature stat: Purdy is the first quarterback in NFL history to win his first six career regular-season starts and throw at least two passing touchdowns in each.

2024 projection: 3,909 yards, 24 TDs, 11 INTs (173 yards/2 TDs rushing)

WR | Rams

Age: 23

2023 rank: NR

After setting the rookie records for receptions and receiving yards, Nacua spent the offseason working out with and learning from Cooper Kupp. "I can't get rid of him," Kupp joked. Coach Sean McVay said Nacua came to camp in shape, looking "physically sturdy." Now with an improved body composition and another offseason working with the offense, Nacua has "set himself up to be able to go do something pretty special this year," Kupp said. -- Sarah Barshop

Signature stat: Nacua was the only player in the NFL last season with at least 300 receiving yards on both vertical routes and crossing routes.

2024 projection: 89 receptions, 1,238 yards, 6 TDs

QB | Chargers

Age: 26

2023 rank: 11

For the first time in his career, Herbert should have a dominant rushing attack. The Chargers have ranked in the bottom half of the league for his first four seasons, making this offense predictable and overly reliant on passing. Since entering the league in 2020, Herbert has averaged 277.8 passing YPG (only Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes have averaged more over that span). The Chargers drafted Joe Alt with the fifth pick and added RBs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards to establish a feared rushing offense and make life easier for Herbert. -- Kris Rhim

Signature stat: Herbert had a 17-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio last season when not pressured, the best in the NFL.

2024 projection: 3,559 yards, 23 TDs, 10 INTs (257 yards/2 TDs rushing)

QB | Cowboys

Age: 31

2023 rank: 38

Maybe you've heard he is entering the final year of his contract? After finishing second in the MVP voting last year, Prescott has looked even more comfortable with the changes coach Mike McCarthy has brought as the playcaller in Year 2. Prescott led the NFL in touchdown passes (36) in 2023, but more importantly, he cut back his interceptions from a league-high 15 (in 12 games) in 2022 to nine. With CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Jake Ferguson and Ezekiel Elliott, Prescott will have options at every level in the passing game. -- Todd Archer

Signature stat: Prescott led the NFL in QBR (91.2) and was tied for the lead in TD passes (24) against man coverage last season, per ESPN Analytics and NFL Next Gen Stats.

2024 projection: 4,078 yards, 27 TDs, 12 INTs (227 yards/2 TDs rushing)

EDGE | Raiders

Age: 27

2023 rank: 35

Crosby's ascent has been breathtaking since he was selected by the Raiders with the 106th overall pick of the 2019 draft -- the 10th defensive end taken. The face of the franchise in Sin City is coming off a career-high 14.5 sacks despite playing with an injured left knee since Week 2. Now a fully healthy Crosby figures to take another step, especially with help in the interior courtesy of free agent DT Christian Wilkins' arrival. -- Paul Gutierrez

Signature stat: Since 2021, Crosby has been the first pressure off the snap 213 times and has averaged 4.17 pressures per game, the most in the NFL.

2024 projection: 82 tackles, 11 sacks

WR | Lions

Age: 24

2023 rank: 61

St. Brown has a supreme work ethic that has helped drive him to cement himself as one of the top receivers in the league. The 2021 fourth-round pick was a first-team All-Pro in 2023 after hitting career bests with 119 catches, 1,515 yards and 10 touchdown receptions. St. Brown is thankful for his four-year, $120 million offseason extension and said he plans to "go harder" to help the Lions try to win their first Super Bowl. -- Eric Woodyard

Signature stat: Since entering the league in 2021, he has five drops on 430 targets; his 1.2 drop percentage is the lowest in the NFL (among 70 players with at least 200 targets).

2024 projection: 110 receptions, 1,265 yards, 7 TDs

OT | Lions

Age: 23

2023 rank: 72

Viewing Sewell as a foundational player on a talented Lions roster, the organization agreed to a record deal this offseason to make him the NFL's highest-paid offensive tackle. In 2023, Sewell earned first-team All-Pro honors while getting a Pro Bowl nod for the second straight season. He has started every game he has appeared in with the Lions since entering the league in 2021 and will be a key part of the squad for years to come. -- Eric Woodyard

Signature stat: Sewell finished the 2023 season ranked sixth among offensive tackles in ESPN's pass block win rate, sustaining his blocks for 2.5 seconds 92.5% of the time.

TE | Chiefs

Age: 34

2023 rank: 12

Kelce turns 35 in October and acknowledged during training camp that it's harder for him to prepare for a season than it was earlier in his career. But if he has hit the career wall that inevitably gets all players, it wasn't evident last season. He was at his best in the postseason with 32 catches and three touchdowns in four playoff games. -- Adam Teicher

Signature stat: Kelce has had seven seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards, three more than any other tight end in NFL history. He has also been one of the most prolific pass catchers in postseason history, recording an NFL record 165 receptions in the playoffs.

2024 projection: 83 receptions, 838 yards, 7 TDs

TE | 49ers

Age: 30

2023 rank: 30

Even in a loaded San Francisco offense, Kittle has remained one of the most reliable pass-catching tight ends in the league and a force as a blocker. He led all tight ends in receiving yards (1,020) in 2023 and has become one of quarterback Brock Purdy's favorite end zone targets. Since Purdy became the starter in Week 13 of 2022, Kittle's 13 receiving touchdowns are the most among tight ends and rank fourth in the NFL. Following offseason core muscle surgery, Kittle is as healthy as he has been in years, which means another big season could be in the offing. -- Nick Wagoner

Signature stat: Kittle has had 17 100-yard receiving games, tied for the third most in 49ers history, after Hall of Famers Jerry Rice (66) and Terrell Owens (25).

2024 projection: 63 receptions, 845 yards, 5 TDs

WR | Eagles

Age: 27

2023 rank: 19

Brown is the only player in Eagles history to produce multiple 1,400-plus-yard receiving seasons, and there's reason to believe he can do it again. The Jalen Hurts-Brown connection has been strong this summer. Of note is that new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore appears to have implemented more slants and other over-the-middle throws that should play to Brown's strengths and allow him to continue to produce after the catch. -- Tim McManus

Signature stat: Brown has 20 catches on passes thrown at least 25 yards.

2024 projection: 93 receptions, 1,307 yards, 8 TDs

CB | Broncos

Age: 24

2023 rank: 34

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds just arrived in Denver this offseason as a free agent, but it didn't take him long to figure out who the Broncos' best player is. "PS2 is the guy, I mean he's the guy," Reynolds said. Surtain might not have the numbers some other corners do because opponents don't test him often, but defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is on a mission to make the most of Surtain's gifts. "It's our job to make sure people can't simply stay away from him, that we funnel the action to him at times if we can," Joseph said. The Broncos expect to have an improved pass rush and hope their offseason additions can bolster their run defense. If that plays out, Denver's opponents might be forced into more third-and-long situations where they must test Surtain. -- Jeff Legwold

Signature stat: Surtain has racked up 31 passes defended since entering the league in 2021, fifth most of any player over that span.

2024 projection: 69 tackles, 2 INTs

EDGE | Lions

Age: 24

2023 rank: 67

Coming off his first Pro Bowl season, the second overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft has big expectations as he enters Year 3. Hutchinson became the first player in NFL history to register at least 15 sacks and four interceptions through his first two seasons and the star edge rusher could be in the mix for Defensive Player of the Year if he can help take Detroit's defense to the next level. He has put in a ton of work in the offseason to become a more consistent threat. -- Eric Woodyard

Signature stat: Hutchinson had 64 pressures in 2023, which ranked third in the NFL.

2024 projection: 56 tackles, 10 sacks

LB | 49ers

Age: 27

2023 rank: 23

The splash plays returned for Warner, as he jumped from a combined two forced fumbles and interceptions in 2022 to eight in 2023. Warner's playmaking earned him his third first-team All-Pro nod. There aren't many offensive wrinkles Warner, entering his seventh NFL season, hasn't seen, which helps explain why he came up with the ball so many times last year. With another year under his belt, there's reason to believe that will only continue. -- Nick Wagoner

Signature stat: Warner's 765 career tackles rank fourth in the NFL since he entered the league in 2018, and he is one of two players (Bobby Wagner) to record 110-plus tackles in every season since.

2024 projection: 144 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 INTs

CB | Jets

Age: 23

2023 rank: 14

Gardner is coming off a year in which he became the first cornerback since the NFL-AFL merger in 1966 to be named first-team All-Pro in each of his first two seasons. Ultra-confident, he has expressed a desire to travel with the opponent's No. 1 wide receiver. The Jets typically don't do that with their corners, but the coaches say they're considering it. Gardner, who had no interceptions last season and only two as a rookie, is working on his ball skills with the hope of becoming more of a ballhawk. -- Rich Cimini

Signature stat: Gardner is one of three defensive players since the 1970 merger to earn first-team All-Pro in each of their first two NFL seasons, alongside Micah Parsons (2021-22) and Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor (1981-82).

2024 projection: 62 tackles, 2 INTs

EDGE | 49ers

Age: 26

2023 rank: 9

By his own account, Bosa did not find his groove until late in the 2023 campaign coming off an extended contract-related holdout that didn't end until the start of the 2023 regular season. But Bosa is signed, healthy and at camp on time this year, which means he should hit the ground running. Having a proven rusher in Leonard Floyd opposite him should reduce Bosa's 26.2% double-team rate (fourth highest among edge rushers in 2023) and create more one-on-one opportunities to get after the quarterback. -- Nick Wagoner

Signature stat: Though Bosa's sack total dropped from 18.5 in 2022 to 10.5 last season, he finished fifth in pressures (56) and has been an elite pass rusher since returning from his ACL injury in 2021.

2024 projection: 56 tackles, 10 sacks

QB | Texans

Age: 22

2023 rank: NR

With the added playmakers for Stroud, there's no reason to think he can't throw for close to 5,000 yards. Last year, he led the league in passing yards per game (274) among eligible quarterbacks, and now he has All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Joe Mixon to help elevate his game. In camp, there have been some days of struggle, but when he has been on, he has ripped the defense apart. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Signature stat: Stroud's 4.6 touchdown-to-interception ratio marked the first time a rookie has ever led the NFL in that stat among quarterbacks to pass for at least 15 TDs in a given season.

2024 projection: 4,055 passing yards, 27 TDs, 11 INTs (181 yards, 3 TDs rushing)

OT | 49ers

Age: 36

2023 rank: 18

At 36, Williams is closer to the end than the beginning, but he's showing no signs of slowing down. Williams did miss two games with injury in 2023 and has yet to play a full season since he arrived in San Francisco in 2020. He remains dominant but could continue to cement his Hall of Fame status with a full season in which he once again ranks near the top of the league in pass block win rate. -- Nick Wagoner

Signature stat: Williams' 95.8% pass block win rate last season was the best among offensive tackles (ESPN Analytics/NFL Next Gen Stats).

QB | Bengals

Age: 27

2023 rank: 4

The biggest X factor will be Burrow's right wrist and how it performs after ligament repair last November. But assuming he's healthy, this should be a bounce-back year after an injury-ridden 2023. Burrow believes this is a deeper wide receiver group, and the run game should be much improved with the addition of Zack Moss. The Bengals are looking to manufacture more explosive plays, which was a major issue even when Burrow was healthy last season. -- Ben Baby

Signature stat: Since entering the NFL in 2020, Burrow has thrown 22 touchdown passes on deep fades or go routes, which leads the NFL in that time (ESPN Analytics/NFL Next Gen Stats).

2024 projection: 4,123 passing yards, 27 TDs, 11 INTs (173 yards/3 TDs rushing)

DT | Chiefs

Age: 30

2023 rank: 27

Jones set a goal for himself to win Defensive Player of the Year. Whether he wins the award or not, the Chiefs would happily accept another season from Jones like he delivered in 2023. Jones was tied with Aaron Donald for the league's best pass rush win rate for an interior rusher at 20.3, and according to ESPN Analytics and NFL Next Gen Stats, Jones created an NFL-leading 19.5 sacks on his pass rushes last season. -- Adam Teicher

Signature stat: Jones, who can line up interchangeably inside or outside on the defensive line, has 39 sacks as a defensive tackle over the past five seasons. That's the most of any player over that span.

2024 projection: 40 tackles, 8 sacks

WR | Cowboys

Age: 25

2023 rank: 33

Lamb is coming off a year in which he led the NFL with 135 receptions, but how will a training camp holdout impact him, at least at the start of the season? Lamb's strength is working all three receiver spots, making it difficult for defenses to get a read on where he will be -- he can even line up in the backfield. Lamb has certainly proved worthy of the No. 88 worn by Drew Pearson, Michael Irvin and Dez Bryant. -- Todd Archer

Signature stat: Lamb's 395 receptions are the third most by a player in his first four seasons in NFL history.

2024 projection: 113 receptions, 1,408 yards, 9 TDs

EDGE | Steelers

Age: 29

2023 rank: 15

After he finished in the top two in voting for Defensive Player of the Year in three of the past four seasons, it's hard to overstate Watt's dominance. The game-wrecking outside linebacker led the league with 19 sacks last season. And despite missing nearly half of the 2022 season, Watt still leads the NFL with 47 sacks over the past three years. He's showing little sign of slowing down as he enters his eighth NFL season, and Alex Highsmith's continued development opposite of him only helps Watt's effectiveness. -- Brooke Pryor

Signature stat: Since entering the NFL in 2017, Watt has 20 strip-sacks, which is the most in the NFL.

2024 projection: 64 tackles, 13 sacks

RB | 49ers

Age: 28

2023 rank: 10

In his first full season in San Francisco, McCaffrey won Offensive Player of the Year, which would seem to indicate it will be tough for him to be even better in 2024. But McCaffrey undoubtedly thinks otherwise. Although he led the NFL in touches (339) and scrimmage yards (2,023), McCaffrey dealt with injuries that prevented those numbers from being even bigger. He said he tries to "put my body, mind and soul in the best position to play every snap," and though the Niners would like to preserve him, they are undoubtedly much better with their do-it-all back in the game. -- Nick Wagoner

Signature stat: Last year marked McCaffrey's fourth career season with at least 1,000 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards, tied with Tiki Barber and Thurman Thomas for the second-most such seasons in NFL history, trailing only Marshall Faulk's five.

2024 projection: 1,218 rushing yards, 12 TDs (526 yards, 4 TDs receiving)

WR | Dolphins

Age: 30

2023 rank: 16

He was the NFL's leading receiver from last season, and no player has more receiving yards than Hill since he joined the Dolphins in 2022. In that span, he has nine plays of 50 or more yards -- which is more than 24 teams have recorded. Hill was rewarded with a restructured contract this offseason, and he figures to once again be an integral part of the Dolphins' offense. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Signature stat: Hill tied an NFL record with five games with at least 150 receiving yards last season, joining Antonio Brown (2017), Tim Brown (1997), Jerry Rice (1995) and Roy Green (1984).

2024 projection: 106 receptions, 1,433 yards, 8 TDs

EDGE | Cowboys

Age: 25

2023 rank: 6

Parsons has finished in the top three in Defensive Player of the Year voting in his first three years and looks to have an expanded role in the defense under new coordinator Mike Zimmer. Parsons lined up predominantly as an edge player in 2022-23, but he has been moved to different spots under Zimmer to take advantage of matchups. Parsons dropped about 10 pounds to help his speed and quickness, but it does not appear to have impacted his strength. -- Todd Archer

Signature stat: He is one of two players since individual sacks were first tracked in 1982 to record at least 12 in each of their first three seasons, alongside Hall of Famer Reggie White (1985-87).

2024 projection: 15 sacks, 67 tackles, 1 forced fumble

WR | Bengals

Age: 24

2023 rank: 5

The Cincinnati coaching staff believes this could be an even bigger year for Chase. As he enters his fourth season, he not only has a full command of the offense, but he should be a more versatile part of it. With wide receiver Tyler Boyd gone, Chase will have the freedom to be used as both an outside and inside receiver, which is something he wants to take his game to an All-Pro level. -- Ben Baby

Signature stat: Chase is one of four players in NFL history to have at least 80 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons (Justin Jefferson, Michael Thomas and Odell Beckham Jr.).

2024 projection: 106 receptions, 1,343 yards, 8 TDs

QB | Bills

Age: 28

2023 rank: 7

Once again an MVP finalist in 2023, Allen has consistently proved over the past few seasons why he is one of the league's best quarterbacks -- setting records on the ground and through the air and leading the Bills to four straight division titles. "Gunslinger," new Bills veteran receiver Mack Hollins said of Allen. "He's the man. He can sling it. ... Obviously, he's a fun, playful guy. But he takes the game very seriously, and I respect that about him." Allen has new tests on his plate this season: working with only one wide receiver on the roster who has caught a pass from him in a game (Khalil Shakir), and becoming a more vocal leader. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Signature stat: Allen has three seasons with at least 50 combined passing/rushing touchdowns including playoffs, tied with Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady for the most such seasons in NFL history.

2024 projection: 3,712 passing yards, 23 TDs, 12 INTs (496 yards, 9 rushing TDs)

EDGE | Browns

Age: 28

2023 rank: 13

Garrett finally broke through in 2023, winning his first Defensive Player of the Year award. While teammates marvel at his physical abilities, Garrett focused on the mental side this offseason, studying film of how top rushers beat double-teams to adjust to the extra attention he'll see in 2024. His 16.8% pressure rate when double-teamed last season ranked fourth among edge rushers. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Signature stat: Garrett is the only player to rack up double-digit sacks in each of the past six seasons.

2024 projection: 52 tackles, 12 sacks

WR | Vikings

Age: 25

2023 rank: 2

Fresh off a $140 million contract extension that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, Jefferson has reached a bit of a career crossroads. He has hit his prime just as the Vikings have moved on from quarterback Kirk Cousins, the passer who threw 354 of his 392 career receptions. Jefferson might well be the best receiver of this generation but continued statistical dominance -- and impact on the game -- will require a quick and productive transition to Sam Darnold, who will play in place of the injured J.J. McCarthy. -- Kevin Seifert

Signature stat: Jefferson has averaged 98.3 receiving yards per game in four seasons, the highest mark in NFL history among players with at least 50 career games.

2024 projection: 106 receptions, 1,355 yards, 7 TDs

QB | Ravens

Age: 27

2023 rank: 20

Jackson has been the best dual-threat quarterback in NFL history, leading the Ravens to an average of 28.3 PPG and 383.5 YPG through six seasons. Jackson dropped 15 pounds from last year to feel quicker, while picking up his strongest supporting cast yet. He has his first All-Pro running back in Derrick Henry, a healthy Mark Andrews at tight end and a fast-rising wide receiver in Zay Flowers. -- Jamison Hensley

Signature stat: Jackson was the only quarterback in 2023 to rank top five in QBR (64.7, fourth), yards per attempt (8.0, fourth) and TD-INT ratio (3.4, fourth) in 2023, and his 5.5 yards per rush led all qualifying players in the NFL.

2024 projection: 3,389 passing yards, 22 TDs, 11 INTs (736 yards, 6 TDs)

QB | Chiefs

Age: 28

2023 rank: 1

Mahomes is ranked No. 1 for the fifth straight year and looked energized enough at training camp to potentially reach a sixth straight in 2025. He described last season as no fun because of the struggles in the passing game, despite the Chiefs winning a second consecutive Super Bowl. Starting the upcoming season on the right track, he repeatedly pushed the ball down the field during camp to speedy rookie Xavier Worthy. His intent and resolve to change mistakes from last season seem clear. -- Adam Teicher

Signature stat: Mahomes has the most passing yards (33,559), passing touchdowns (260), playoff wins by a starting QB (15) and Super Bowl MVPs (three) through a player's first seven seasons in NFL history.

2024 projection: 4,033 passing yards, 33 TDs, 11 INTs (337 yards, 1 TD rushing)