Stephen A. Smith and Ryan Clark debate whether Miami Dolphins WR duo Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are the best in the NFL. (2:35)

Why Stephen A. calls Hill, Waddle the best WR tandem in the NFL (2:35)

MIAMI -- Dolphins star cornerback Jalen Ramsey will undergo surgery on the meniscus in his left knee and is expected to miss the start of the regular season, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ramsey's ACL is intact, the sources said.

It wasn't immediately known exactly how long Ramsey will be sidelined, but one source told Schefter he could miss "a few months," depending on how the surgery goes.

Ramsey posted on social media that he'll "be back on that field stronger than ever."

I'll be back on that field stronger than ever... in due time! This SO minor for God's child! I trust fully & know He got me! Im forever grateful to worship His name! I know my brothers gone hold it down until I'm back tho! 🤟🏾🧡🩵



Appreciate the love & support!

Time to get right! — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 27, 2023

Ramsey left Thursday's practice early after colliding with wide receiver Tyreek Hill and was carted back to the locker room afterward.

The three-time All-Pro participated in 11-on-11 drills in the team's third day of training camp but appeared to get tangled up with Hill while in coverage. Both players fell to the ground, and Ramsey sat upright for a few seconds before standing to his feet. He attempted to walk off the injury before leaving the field under his own power.

Team athletic trainers tended to his left knee for the remainder of practice, and Ramsey was carted back to the locker room at the conclusion of practice.

The Dolphins traded a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long for Ramsey this offseason, pairing him with another All-Pro in cornerback Xavien Howard. Coach Mike McDaniel is expected to comment on Ramsey's status when he speaks to the media Friday morning.