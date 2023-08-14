Cowboys RB Deuce Vaughn punches it in to give Dallas the lead and Dak Prescott is loving it on the sideline. (0:21)

OXNARD, Calif. -- Twenty-one days later, Zack Martin is on his way to Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California.

The Cowboys and their All-Pro guard reached an agreement on a reworked contract that will pay him north of $18 million in each of the next two years, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday. Both years are fully guaranteed, the sources said.

Martin was scheduled to make $13.5 million this year and $14 million in base salary and a roster bonus next year.

While the deal has yet to be signed, Martin is expected to fly to California shortly.

Sources say there had been discussions between the Cowboys and Martin's agent in the last 10 days, and there had been direct talks between Martin and team owner and general manager Jerry Jones.

Word broke a few days before camp that Martin was contemplating not reporting to camp on time because he was "woefully underpaid relative to the market," a source had told Schefter. Since Martin became the highest-paid guard in 2018 at $14 million per year, the Atlanta Falcons' Chris Lindstrom and Indianapolis Colts' Quenton Nelson reset the market at $20.5 million and $20 million respectively.

Earlier in camp, Jones said the Cowboys did not want to adjust Martin's contract since it would impact future negotiations with players like Micah Parsons, who can sign an extension as soon as next year.

Jones also referenced the financial impact the holdout would have on Martin. If off days are included, the daily fines would total more than $1 million that cannot be rescinded or waived by the team, per the collective bargaining agreement. Martin has a $500,000 base salary de-escalator that the team can waive.

Martin, who turns 33 in November, has made the Pro Bowl in eight of his nine years and has been named an All-Pro six times, as he chases Larry Allen for the designation as best offensive lineman in team history.

In Martin's absence, the Cowboys have gone with Josh Ball at right guard. After Saturday's preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach Mike McCarthy said the team's offensive line depth was a focus. With Martin back in place, the Cowboys have time to get their starters ready for the Sept. 10 opener against the New York Giants.

"You always like to get to a point in camp where you have your five guys that try to keep connected and get into a rhythm and so forth," McCarthy said Saturday.

The new contract will make Dak Prescott happy. He responded, "Pay the man," when asked about Martin's absence earlier in camp. When Martin does get to Oxnard, he likely will be worked in slowly since he has been working out on his own since camp started.

Before news of the contract broke, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who was picked in the second round of the 2014 draft after Martin, did not sound too concerned.

"I know what's up, man. Zack's going to be OK. The Cowboys going to be OK," Lawrence said. "And I'll see him soon."