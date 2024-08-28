Open Extended Reactions

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills are adding to their quarterback room, signing Mike White to the team's practice squad, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

White, who visited with the Bills at their facility on Tuesday before signing as a free agent, is joining his third AFC East team in three seasons. He was most recently with the Miami Dolphins, but lost out in the competition with Skylar Thompson for the backup job behind Tua Tagovailoa and was cut on Aug. 25.

As the Dolphins' backup quarterback last season, the 29-year-old White played in six games, completing 5 of 6 passes for 74 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

For the Bills, he'll slot in as the team's third quarterback as the roster currently stands.

A series of injuries led to the team to bring in Ben DiNucci and Anthony Brown for the preseason, but both were cut this week. Backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who is dealing with a left knee injury, joins Josh Allen as the only quarterbacks on the active roster.

Quarterback Shane Buechele, who spent last year on the Bills practice squad, is on injured reserve after suffering a neck injury in the first preseason game. The team traditionally has two quarterbacks on the active roster and one on the practice squad.

White, a 2018 fifth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys, started seven games and played in eight total in two years with the New York Jets from 2021 to 2022, including two starts against the Bills. He completed 62.2% of his passes with the Jets, throwing for 2,145 yards with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions.