MIAMI -- Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle returned to practice Monday, a positive sign for the Miami Dolphins' top wide receivers from a season ago.

Waddle has battled undisclosed injuries throughout the summer, did not play in any of the preseason games and wore a red non-contact jersey during the final week of the preseason. Hill, too, was held out of the three preseason games while also missing the team's joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a thumb injury.

"I'm fine. I just needed some days off," Hill said. "That's it. I'm fine, I'm healthy. All of my fantasy draft people, I'm fine. I'm A-OK, 100%. I just wanted to troll y'all a little bit."

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said there weren't any setbacks for either player. Neither wore a non-contact jersey during the portion of Monday's practice open to the media.

"We obviously were doing our thing, but at the same time we got to be mindful of our bodies," Hill said. "For me I'm an older player. Sometimes I forget that, and I forget about the maintenance of my body. That's why we've got people inside of this building for that job. They tell us, 'You need to back it off a little bit.'"

Aaron Brewer also returned to the practice field Monday after missing the past three weeks with a lower arm injury. His status for Miami's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 has yet to be determined, but McDaniel said he's confident in either scenario.

"I feel great about our starting offensive line," McDaniel said. "I also feel great about the contingencies that we have in place, should we have a different version of that this week."

Jevon Holland and Jalen Ramsey were both present for the stretch portion of Monday's practice. Ramsey left the field shortly after media arrived, but Holland appeared to participate in full.