Previewing the Australians in the NFL this season

Bears rookie receiver Rome Odunze talks about trying to defuse Tory Taylor's "unique punts", while D'Andre Swift was caught by surprise with the Australian's power. (1:28)

Open Extended Reactions

There is plenty of Australian flavour in the NFL this season, with veterans looking to grow their legacy and rookies ready to make their mark in the big time.

Here's a look at the seven Aussie players who are named to an NFL roster as the new season kicks off.

The Eagles left tackle returns as one of the leaders not just of the offensive line, but across the whole Philadelphia locker room. After a 10-1 start cascaded into a late-season slide and Wild Card defeat to Tampa Bay, Mailata will be determined to help restore Philly's culture of hardened edge, now without talismanic center Jason Kelce.

On the field, Mailata ranked 2nd in ESPN's run block win rate amongst tackles in 2023, trailing only teammate Lane Johnson as the elite lane creators in the NFL, while coming in 22nd in pass blocking at 90.2%. The reshuffled Eagles offensive line will need to provide clean pockets for Jalen Hurts if he's to return to the MVP contender-form of 2022, before dipping off last year.

Jordan Mailata of the Philadelphia Eagles. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Into the third year of his NFL career, a position switch for the Ravens' 2022 fourth-round pick has provided a surprising bolt to starting contention for Faalele. At 6'8" the Melburnian is not the traditional build at guard, but remains in contention to snatch the starting right guard slot for Baltimore's season opener against the defending champions Kansas City.

Consistency and stamina has remained a question mark for Faalele since coming out of the University of Minnesota, but the signs are promising he's found his home on the interior, and if he can compete with the likes of Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones in Week 1, a chance to cement his role blocking for new Ravens rusher Derrick Henry is at hand.

New city, familiar task for veteran of the Australian punting pipeline Johnston. For multiple seasons prior to C.J. Stroud's arrival in Houston, the then-Texans punter was kept busy by a lacklustre offense. It could very well be a similar scenario in Pittsburgh this season with neither Week 1 starter Russell Wilson or back-up Justin Fields inspiring confidence that an offensive revolution is inbound for the Steelers.

A model of consistency, the Geelong product is coming off a career-best net average of 44 yards and allowed just 183 return yards in 2023, adding a career-long 74-yarder just for measure before being rewarded in free agency with a three-year $9,000,000 deal, and only looks to cement himself as one of the league's best going into year seven.

Michael Dickson of the Seattle Seahawks. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

If new Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb's high-octane passing scheme hits the air running in Seattle, it could be quite a different tale for former All-Pro Michael Dickson as the likes of D.K. Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tyler Lockett and Kenneth Walker keep the offense rolling with Geno Smith at quarterback.

Boasting one of the strongest legs in the NFL, Dickson's return yardage hit a career-high in both total and average last season, so will hope for more synchronised punt coverage under new Seahawks special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh going into the second last year of his current contract.

Another punter who we may not see out on the field too often after being called into action just 52 times last year, Mitch Wishnowsky's season will largely be defined by the same measure as the rest of the 49ers: do they finally win a Super Bowl?

Despite a masterful showing of five pin-point punts on the grandest stage, the Perth product out of Prokick Australia and Utah is coming off a second career defeat in the big game. With San Francisco heavily backed to come out of the NFC, Wishnowsky is once again the most favoured Australian to break the nation's duck and earn a first Super Bowl ring.

Tory Taylor (L) pictured with Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos during the preseason. Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

For 6'4" Ray Guy Award winner out of Iowa, the hype has been real in Chicago's preseason camp. Crowds have marvelled at the torpedoes and drop-punt Taylor has delivered, with fellow rookie Rome Odunze conceding it's been a fun challenge on punt return duty trying to handle what the Victorian sends up.

The busiest leg in all of college football last year, the record-setting Hawkeye-turned-Bear will be hoping Caleb Williams and the offense have him far less active during the 2024 campaign.

The bolter from the Australian contingent, Hayball ousted fellow Aussie and Prokick Australia product Lou Hedley from the starting gig in New Orleans in a friendly camp battle with a major prize on the line.

With a healthy net average of 47.1 yards in preseason action, the 27-year-old former Geelong Cats draft pick will look to provide some left-footed stability for a fluid Saints special teams unit, particularly if the Derek Carr-led offense continues its struggles of last season.