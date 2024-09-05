Dak Prescott tells reporters that there's no deadline in place for getting a new contract with the Cowboys. (1:08)

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott does not see Sunday's season opener against the Cleveland Browns as some sort of deadline to getting a contract extension finalized.

"I'd say they're working," Prescott said Thursday of the discussions involving his agent, Todd France, and Cowboys executive Stephen Jones. "I don't know if that's necessarily the timeline (of getting it done over the weekend). I can't say, 'I'll put a timeline to Todd and Stephen if we don't get this done,' this or that. But I know they're working."

And if it carries on past Week 1?

"I'm going to still be working," Prescott said. "That's the only thing that matters to me."

Prescott acknowledged there could be a benefit to the team by reaching a deal, since coaches and teammates won't have to be asked about the quarterback's contract and his future.

All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb signed a four-year, $136 million extension two weeks ago.

"Obviously, Dak is doing a great job of not really bringing it into the workspace, but I know personally that it can take a toll on you," Lamb said. "But he's doing a great job of leading us in the right direction. He knows that we're rooting for him. Me, the most, for sure. We need to hurry up and get this done, so we can just put this all behind us and go win more ballgames."

Prescott said he can stay in the present better than most and compartmentalize the on- and off-field dealings.

"There is something special about this game of football and we're just blessed that money comes with it and I'm in the position I'm in that we can be having these conversations," he said. "But that doesn't motivate me."

What he says motivates him is ending the Cowboys' Super Bowl drought and joining Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman as the only quarterbacks in team history to win a championship.

"I don't think winning it any other place would be the same as winning it here," Prescott said. "That is A No. 1 in wanting to be here, to be honest with you."