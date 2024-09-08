Tony Pollard races 26 yards for a TD in his Titans debut

Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- The Tennessee Titans opened up a 7-0 lead over the Chicago Bears thanks to a 26-yard touchdown run by Tony Pollard in his debut with the team in the opener Sunday.

Pollard had a crease on the previous play but got tripped up and fell to the ground after gaining 7 yards. First-year head coach Brian Callahan went back to the same play on the next snap and Pollard made sure he got to the end zone this time. The run capped off an eight-play drive that covered 79-yards over 4:45.

Pollard has eight carries for 61 yards and a touchdown on the day. The Titans got the ball back in scoring position when Bears returner Velus Jones Jr. muffed the kickoff and Julius Chestnut recovered. Nick Folk would go on to kick a 40-yard field goal to make it 10-0 with 14:06 left.