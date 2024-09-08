Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI - New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger delivered a key turnover in the second quarter as it appeared the Cincinnati Bengals were going in for a touchdown.

From behind, Dugger chopped the ball out of the grasp of tight end Tanner Hudson, who had caught a pass from quarterback Joe Burrow on third-and-11 and appeared to have daylight to the end zone. Cornerback Marcus Jones scooped up the loose fumble. Jones returned it 17 yards to the Patriots' 18.

The Patriots led 7-0 at the time, but the Bengals had put together their best drive. The play capped off a roller coaster of emotion for both teams, as tight end Mike Gesicki caught a touchdown pass against Dugger a play prior, only to have it overturned on replay.