          Patriots force Bengals turnover at the goal line

          Cooper Neill/Getty Images
          • Mike Reiss, ESPN Staff WriterSep 8, 2024, 06:20 PM
              Mike Reiss is an NFL reporter at ESPN and covers the New England Patriots.
          CINCINNATI - New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger delivered a key turnover in the second quarter as it appeared the Cincinnati Bengals were going in for a touchdown.

          From behind, Dugger chopped the ball out of the grasp of tight end Tanner Hudson, who had caught a pass from quarterback Joe Burrow on third-and-11 and appeared to have daylight to the end zone. Cornerback Marcus Jones scooped up the loose fumble. Jones returned it 17 yards to the Patriots' 18.

          The Patriots led 7-0 at the time, but the Bengals had put together their best drive. The play capped off a roller coaster of emotion for both teams, as tight end Mike Gesicki caught a touchdown pass against Dugger a play prior, only to have it overturned on replay.