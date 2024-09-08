Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their first offensive touchdown of 2024, with quarterback Baker Mayfield connecting with wide receiver Mike Evans on a 17-yard pass to give the Bucs a 13-0 lead over the Washington Commanders.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Evans caught the pass with 6-3, 201-pound cornerback Benjamin St-Juste draped on him. St-Juste hung with Evans step for step on the play. It was Evans' 95th regular season touchdown catch.

It came at the 10:53 mark of the second quarter. The play was set up by running back Rachaad White taking a screen pass out of the backfield for 19 yards all the way to the Washington 17.