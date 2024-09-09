        <
        >

          Lions' Jameson Williams hauls in 52-yard TD vs. Rams

          • Eric Woodyard, ESPNSep 9, 2024, 02:09 AM
            Close
              Eric Woodyard covers the Detroit Lions for ESPN. He joined ESPN in September 2019 as an NBA reporter dedicated to the Midwest region before switching to his current role in April 2021. The Flint, Mich. native is a graduate of Western Michigan University and has authored/co-authored three books: "Wasted, Ethan's Talent Search" and "All In: The Kelvin Torbert Story". He is a proud parent of one son, Ethan. You can follow him on Twitter: @E_Woodyard

          DETROIT -- Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams scored an electrifying 52-yard touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, racing into the end zone after catching a long pass from Jared Goff.

          Williams, who broke free from his defender down the left sideline to set up the score, struck with 10:37 in the third quarter and celebrated with a dance after making the big play.

          The 52-yard touchdown is the longest receiving TD of his career and his second-longest reception. He caught a 64-yard pass against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 last season.

          Previously, second-year running back Jahmyr Gibbs gave the Lions their first touchdown of the 2024 season, plunging in from 1 yard out.

          Gibbs' run was originally considered no-gain, but a replay review overturned the call, giving the Lions a 10-3 lead with two minutes remaining in the second quarter.

          The touchdown marked Gibbs' fifth straight game with a rushing TD dating to last season -- the longest active streak in the NFL.

          The touchdown concluded a nine-play, 77-yard drive that lasted 4:34.