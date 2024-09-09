Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams scored an electrifying 52-yard touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, racing into the end zone after catching a long pass from Jared Goff.

Williams, who broke free from his defender down the left sideline to set up the score, struck with 10:37 in the third quarter and celebrated with a dance after making the big play.

The 52-yard touchdown is the longest receiving TD of his career and his second-longest reception. He caught a 64-yard pass against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 last season.

Previously, second-year running back Jahmyr Gibbs gave the Lions their first touchdown of the 2024 season, plunging in from 1 yard out.

Gibbs' run was originally considered no-gain, but a replay review overturned the call, giving the Lions a 10-3 lead with two minutes remaining in the second quarter.

The touchdown marked Gibbs' fifth straight game with a rushing TD dating to last season -- the longest active streak in the NFL.

The touchdown concluded a nine-play, 77-yard drive that lasted 4:34.