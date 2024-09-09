Raiders CB Jack Jones and Chargers WR Josh Palmer are ejected after a fight breaks out between the two teams. (0:44)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Officials ejected Chargers receiver Joshua Palmer and Raiders cornerback Jack Jones in the fourth quarter of the Chargers' 22-12 win Sunday following a fight involving multiple players.

The fight began after the Raiders stopped RB Gus Edwards from a two-point conversion with 3:40 seconds left in the quarter.

Palmer ran to help WR Ladd McConkey block safety Marcus Epps. Jones ran after Palmer and the two were wrapped up outside of the endzone. Multiple players tried to break the fight up which sparked separate fights.

Jones wasn't available for comment postgame. Palmer said that he "got punched a lot," including once by Jones earlier in the game, and was surprised that he was ejected because he didn't throw a punch.

"They came and started throwing punches, but we're not going to be punching bags," Palmer said. "So we had to defend ourselves."

Palmer said that there is "no bad blood" between him and Jones or the Raiders but thought that the Raiders got frustrated because of how aggressively the Chargers receivers blocked.

"It's not personal. There's no bad blood," Palmer said. "UFC guys beat up each other for a living, then they go back and shake hands. Especially in football, it's nothing like that. But it's not personal at all. We just do our job as hard as we can. We're not trying to hurt anybody"

Chargers WR Quentin Johnston was one of the first players to try to break up Palmer and Jones, but Raiders OLB Maxx Crosby grabbed Johnston by his collar and pulled him down, starting another skirmish. Eventually, Chargers coaches, including Jim Harbaugh and linebackers coach NaVorro Bowman, were on the field to help stop the fight. Bowman waved his hands to energize the crowd afterward.

"I was just there for my teammates," Johnston said. "[Crosby] was there for his teammates, and it turned out how it turned out."

Harbaugh described the fight as a "melee."

"Just trying to get our guys back, get 'em separated, keep the rest of the guys coming," Harbaugh said. "I just tried to break it up." Harbaugh said the team didn't discuss the fight after the game.

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said the fight was "inexcusable" and "undisciplined."

"It's just not worth it," Pierce said. "They scored, I mean, they kicked our ass. They scored. Let it go."