SEATTLE -- Before Mike Macdonald got his first career win on Sunday, with his Seattle Seahawks beating the Denver Broncos 26-20 at Lumen Field, he got an unexpected visit.

Yes, that was Marshawn Lynch rubbing the head coach's shoulders on the sideline -- in the middle of an NFL game.

Lynch, one of several Seahawks luminaries on hand for the season opener and the start of the Macdonald era, was apparently impressed by the coach's defense and expressed it like only he could.

"I've never had a former player talk to me midgame," Macdonald said afterward, clearly amused by the interaction. "It's pretty cool. I was like, 'We have another three quarters to play,' but just to see those guys around, it's awesome.

"He's one of my favorite players of all time. He's incredible, but yeah, it was cool. He came up right behind me and I found myself talking to him as they were taking the field. It was like, 'Oh shoot, I need a call on first down.'"

The interaction came late in the first quarter, after the Seahawks had tied the game at 3-3. Before that, they had forced two straight three-and-outs after holding the Broncos to a field goal on their first possession, which started with a short field following a Geno Smith interception.

Macdonald didn't remember what Lynch said, other than it being about Seattle's defense.

Was that his first in-game massage?

"Is that what he did?" Macdonald asked. "I guess I blacked out."