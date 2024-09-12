Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- When New York Jets center Connor McGovern dislocated his left kneecap and damaged his MCL in a game last Oct. 29, he figured his football career was over. He was 30.

"After I got hurt, I called my wife and was like, 'Well, that's it. We're hanging 'em up,'" he recalled Thursday.

Not so fast, his agent told him. McGovern put off retirement, stayed in shape and -- wouldn't you know it? -- re-signed with the Jets on Wednesday after a tryout at their facility. He was added to the practice squad, providing interior line depth.

On Thursday, he suited up and put on a football helmet for the first time since the injury.

"If or when this team goes to the playoffs and if I wasn't helping in some capacity," McGovern said, "I'd be pretty disappointed that I didn't seize any opportunity. I had to come have another ride with this group and be a part of something special."

McGovern, now 31, was the Jets' starting center from 2020 through his injury last season. He was replaced by 2023 second-round pick Joe Tippmann, who remains the starter. When backup center Wes Schweitzer was put on injured reserve last week because off a hand injury, the Jets reached out to McGovern. And now he's the elder statesman on their practice squad.

"They're not exactly throwing me to the wolves," he said.

Even though he rehabbed his injury and stayed in shape, McGovern didn't know for sure that he'd continue with his career. He was a free agent, and his phone certainly wasn't ringing much. When he joined quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the offensive linemen for a trip to Las Vegas in January -- organized by Rodgers -- McGovern figured it was "one last little hurrah." The highlight, he said, was being in Rodgers' foursome when the quarterback made a hole-in-one at the Shadow Creek Golf Course.

"Best golf shot I've ever been around," he said.

Now McGovern and Rodgers are reunited. McGovern, who began his career with the Denver Broncos, said the Jets were the only team that could've lured him out of semi-retirement. On Monday night, a 32-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, he rooted for them from his couch in North Dakota.

"My wife was like, 'You're not even on the team yet!'" he said. "I was like, 'Yeah, but those are my boys out there.'"