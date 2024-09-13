Minnesota wide receiver Jordan Addison comes out of the game due to an ankle injury vs. the Giants. (0:26)

The Minnesota Vikings ruled out receiver Jordan Addison from Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers because of a right ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week.

Third-year receiver Jalen Nailor will be Addison's primary replacement opposite Justin Jefferson. The Vikings will also look to Brandon Powell, Trent Sherfield and Trishton Jackson.

Addison suffered the injury on his third and final catch of the Vikings' 28-6 victory over the New York Giants in Week 1. He had previously missed time during training camp because of a high sprain of his left ankle.

Addison, the No. 23 pick of the 2023 draft, was one of four players in modern NFL history to record at least 70 receptions, 900 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns in his rookie season, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

He caught a career-high seven passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings' matchup last year against the 49ers, a 22-17 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Addison faces possible NFL discipline after being charged with a pair of misdemeanors -- driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with .08% blood alcohol content -- after a West Los Angeles police officer found him July 12 asleep at the wheel of a white Rolls Royce that was blocking a lane of I-105 westbound near Los Angeles International Airport.

He has an Oct. 7 court date.