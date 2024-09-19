Will we see a 70-yarder from Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey?

The "Get Up" crew wonders why the Cowboys organization did not address personnel issues at a number of different positions during free agency. (2:02)

FRISCO, Texas -- The number just seems ludicrous but, in Brandon Aubrey's case, possible at the same time.

A 70-yard field goal.

In his first 19 games with the Dallas Cowboys, Aubrey has made 13 straight field goals from 50 yards or more, the longest such streak by a kicker to begin his career in NFL history.

Last season, he made a 60-yarder against the Philadelphia Eagles. In an August preseason game, he made a 66-yarder against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium that hit well up into the net.

After comfortably hitting a 57-yarder in the season opener against the Cleveland Browns, he later completed a 66-yarder that would have matched the all-time record held by the Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker, but it was wiped out by a delay-of-game penalty.

Despite the five-yard penalty, the Cowboys seriously considered giving him a try from 71 yards at the end of the first half before opting against it.

"I think it just shows you how good Brandon is," said punter Bryan Anger, who is Aubrey's holder. "He's got incredible potential. He's already proved it. Did a couple 66s and had a ton of room. It's something that we would never really expect. I've been back for a couple 60s in my career, just holding, but those are huge feats -- and now we've made two 66-yarders this year and it's just kind of nothing.

"Now, 50 yarders, we're just going in there and feels like chip shots almost. But they're not. Each kick is hard, especially that one in the wind in Cleveland. That end zone we were kicking in, I don't think people quite understand how amazing that kick was. It's blustery down there, and he just thumped that ball. Hit it perfect, and to have room to spare. A 66-yarder in Cleveland is insane."

On Sunday, Aubrey will compete against Tucker when the Ravens (0-2) face the Cowboys (1-1) at AT&T Stadium (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox). They met at last year's Pro Bowl, where Tucker won the Kick-Tac-Toe competition between the kickers.

Aubrey's February flight to Orlando, Florida, was late that day, so the start of the competition was delayed, "so he might've been a little frustrated with me there," Aubrey laughed. "We spoke. He's a great guy. He's been successful in the league, so he's doing something right."

Tucker set the record for the NFL's longest field goal on Sept. 26, 2021, inside Detroit's Ford Field to beat the Lions, 17-16. Aubrey hopes to one day break Tucker's mark.

"Anytime you can get your name in the record books, it's pretty fun," Aubrey said. "So, any way I can do that would be awesome."

Since 1960, there have been seven field goal attempts of 70 yards or longer, according to ESPN Research. The most recent try came in 2021 when the Denver Broncos' Brandon McManus attempted a 70-yarder against the Raiders that was blocked.

FG attempts of 70-plus yards* Kicker, Team Yards Year Sebastian Janikowski, OAK 76 2008 Mark Moseley, WAS 74 1979 Fred Steinfort, DEN 73 1980 Phil Dawson, SF 71 2013 Joe Danelo, NYG 71 1979 Brandon McManus, DEN 70 2021 Mark Moseley, WAS 70 1979 *Since 1960

One of the reasons why coach Mike McCarthy did not attempt the 71-yarder against Cleveland was because the Browns had cornerback Denzel Ward standing under the goal posts for a potential return if the kick was short.

McCarthy's mind drifted back to 2005 when he was with the San Francisco 49ers and Joe Nedney's 52-yard attempt into the wind at Soldier Field was short and returned 108 yards by Nathan Vasher for a touchdown.

Special teams coordinator John Fassel was an assistant with the Raiders when Sebastian Janikowski tried a 76-yarder that was short. Antonio Cromartie was tackled after a 26-yard return, but Fassel said the Raiders lost their starting center to injury as he tried to cover the kick.

Aubrey doesn't practice especially deep field goals.

"It just makes bad habits to practice from back there," Aubrey said. "In games, you have a little bit more juice, so it goes a little bit further. If I go back and start practicing 70-yard field goals, my ball flight is a bit lower. I'll be a little more aggressive at the ball and start losing my consistency."

Said Anger, "You relate it to the golf game where you try to hit your driver, try to pipe a 300-plus-yard drive, you're going to get squirrely because you're changing your technique a little bit."

If the Cowboys have a limit on Aubrey's distance, they're not saying. There are factors, like if the game is indoors or the wind direction in an outdoor stadium. The score and time also factor in.

"I don't know if I want to give you the numbers, so other teams don't use it against us," Fassel said. "But it would be pretty a significant distance that I'm not used to."

But a 70-yarder?

"We with it," All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb said.

And you, Dak Prescott?

"I'd give him 75, especially indoor," the quarterback said. "Yeah, it's crazy. It's a blessing, not anything I take for granted."

Aubrey is asked if there is any number that just sounds ridiculous to him.

"Field goal-wise?" Aubrey said. "I'd say anything north of 75 yards sounding pretty crazy."