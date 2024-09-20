Jets QB Aaron Rodgers and head coach Robert Saleh detail what they said to each other after Rodgers appeared to reject Saleh's hug on the sideline. (0:49)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New England Patriots had a hard time getting their arms around New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. So did his coach.

In perhaps his finest performance in years, Rodgers passed for 281 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-3 victory Thursday night at MetLife Stadium, making several off-platform plays on the move and outside the pocket.

And yet the viral moment from the game was Rodgers' awkward encounter with coach Robert Saleh when the Jets took a 14-0 lead in the second quarter on Breece Hall's 1-yard touchdown run.

When Rodgers returned to the sideline, he slapped hands with Saleh, who then moved in for a hug. Rodgers was in no mood for an embrace. He gave Saleh a gentle shove and glared at him as he walked away. The quarterback's body language seemed to be saying, "It's too early to be celebrating like that."

Afterward, both men tried to make light of it.

"He's not a big hugger usually, so I didn't know he was going for the hug," Rodgers said with a smile. "He likes to do the two-hand chest push as well. He talks a lot about two-score leads. So I kind of gave him a push and said, 'Two-score lead.'"

Saleh said they had talked before the game about the importance of giving the defense a two-score lead. Once that happened, Saleh apparently wanted to have a bro-hug with his franchise quarterback, who apparently had other ideas.

They laughed it off, which is easier to do after a win -- the second straight for the Jets (2-1), who dominated from the outset with Rodgers dissecting the New England defense.

"This was kind of the first step in playing like I know I'm capable of playing," Rodgers said. "I felt like I was myself from five years ago."

Rodgers (27-for-35) became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to complete 75% of his passes in game while throwing for at least 250 yards at the age of 40 or older. He joined Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Brett Favre.

What made this performance so special was the way he moved to escape pressure. After two pedestrian performances in terms of mobility, Rodgers, 40, looked quicker as he escaped pressure.

He was 6-for-6 for 88 yards when throwing outside the pocket -- his most completions outside the pocket without an incompletion over the past 15 years, according to ESPN Research. Rodgers, who didn't handle pressure well in the first two games, beat the Patriots (1-2) with his quick release and ability to elude rushers.

"The cool thing was he showed the mobility that we saw in training camp," Saleh said. "He may not be what he used to be with his legs, but his arm is still 30 and his mind is still operating at a high level."

It was an emotional night for Rodgers, who returned to the scene of last year's season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1. This time, he stuck around for the entire game. By the third quarter, the crowd was chanting his name.

He gave the Jets a 7-0 lead with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Allen Lazard, who responded by running up to Rodgers and handing him the ball. Lazard, who played with Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers, wanted him to have the ball because he knew it was a special night.

"I'm just so happy for him," Lazard said. "To be able to make it back here, being 40 years old, coming off the Achilles, playing three games in 10 days, I'm very proud of everyone, especially him. It was just a special moment for us."

Rodgers directed touchdown drives of 73, 91 and 66 yards, spreading the ball to eight receivers. They put the game out of reach with a 2-yard scoring pass to wide receiver Garrett Wilson with 6:18 left in the third quarter, making it 21-3.

Wilson was stopped at the 1-yard on the previous play, so Rodgers wanted to give him another chance to score. He said he committed a quarterback's "mortal sin" by making a premeditated decision, forcing one to Wilson.

"He kind of said something coming back to the huddle, like, 'Throw me the ball again,' which is great," Rodgers said. "So I said OK."

On a run-pass option, Rodgers fired a laser that reached Wilson a split-second before cornerback Christian Gonzalez arrived. It was Wilson's first touchdown of the season, ending an eight-game touchdown drought.

"Me and the end zone have a tough relationship right now," Wilson said. "So it definitely felt good to get on good terms with the end zone."