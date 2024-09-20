Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bears will be without wide receiver Keenan Allen for the second straight game.

Allen, 32, is dealing with a heel injury that forced him to miss Chicago's 19-13 loss in Houston. After missing all three practices headed into Week 3, Allen was ruled out against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The Bears also ruled out fullback Khari Blasingame (hand/knee), running back Travis Homer (finger) and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin). Right guard Nate Davis, who has a groin injury, is questionable.

Allen had four catches for 29 yards in the Bears' season-opening win over the Tennessee Titans. He will not travel with the team to Indianapolis, a decision that coach Matt Eberflus said is due to personal reasons.

"First of all, his heel was getting better," Eberflus said. "He's working back with the trainers. Speeds are getting better. Cutting. Moving. All that's better."

Eberflus classified Allen's injury as a "day-to-day" situation earlier this week. While the wide receiver has missed six straight practices, the Bears coach said he does not believe Allen's heel injury will cause issues that linger throughout the season.

"He'll be ready when he's ready, when his body tells him," Eberflus said. "We have a really good training staff, and those guys are trying to get him back as soon as possible. Keenan has been working diligently to get that done. ... He has been on the field; he has been moving and cutting. We'll see where it goes next week."