The Week 3 NFL schedule for the 2024 season is stacked with great matchups, and we've got you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend.

Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game, and analytics writer Seth Walder makes a bold prediction for each matchup. The ESPN Research team provides a big stat to know and a betting nugget for each contest, while our Football Power Index (FPI) goes inside the numbers with a game projection. Fantasy analyst Eric Moody finds fantasy football X factors, and three analysts -- Kalyn Kahler, Moody and Walder -- give us final score picks for every game. Everything you want to know is here in one spot to help you get ready for a loaded weekend of NFL football.

Let's get into the full Week 3 slate, including the surging Vikings hosting the Texans and the Ravens facing the Cowboys in Dallas. It all culminates with a pair of "Monday Night Football" matchups -- the Jaguars visit the Bills (7:30 p.m. ET) on ESPN and the Commanders take on the Bengals (8:15 p.m. ET) on ABC/ESPN+. (Game times are Sunday unless otherwise noted.)

1 p.m. ET | Fox | ESPN BET: CLE -6.5 (38.5 O/U)

Giants storyline to watch: The Giants are trying to avoid starting 0-3 for the fifth time in the past 12 years. New York finished 7-9 in 2013, 3-13 in 2017, 6-10 in 2020 and 4-13 in 2021. It's important for this locker room to feel positive vibes before it's too late. Players are unhappy with the losing going on right now. "Personally I'm pissed because I hate losing with a passion," defensive lineman and captain Dexter Lawrence II said. -- Jordan Raanan

Browns storyline to watch: The Browns' offense showed signs of improvement in the Week 2 win over the Jaguars, so can the unit break out against a struggling Giants defense Sunday too? New York has given up a league-worst 20 explosive plays, while the Browns have produced nine explosive plays through two games (tied for 22nd in the league). -- Daniel Oyefusi

Stat to know: Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has gone 14 straight games without throwing for 300-plus passing yards, the longest streak of his career (he has not thrown for 300 yards since joining the Browns in 2022) and the second-longest active streak in the NFL behind only Aaron Rodgers (24).

Bold prediction: Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton will catch a 30-plus-yard pass. Slayton has run vertical routes 56% of the time (second most among qualifying wide receivers) this season, and the Browns have run the least amount of two-high coverage of any team. -- Walder

Injuries: Giants | Browns

Fantasy X factor: Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson. Robinson has firmly established himself as the No. 2 receiver for New York. Malik Nabers made headlines with his 18 targets against the Commanders, the most for a rookie since Puka Nacua's 20 in Week 2 last season. However, Nabers faces a tough matchup in Week 3 against Browns CB Denzel Ward. This could lead QB Daniel Jones to focus on Robinson, who excels in space and is adept at gaining yards after contact. See Week 3 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Browns are 6-1 ATS in their past seven home games. Read more.

Kahler's pick: Giants 21, Browns 17

Moody's pick: Browns 20, Giants 13

Walder's pick: Browns 19, Giants 16

FPI prediction: CLE, 64.7% (by an average of 6 points)

Matchup must-reads: Hyatt: 'My chance will come and when it comes I will be ready.' ... Njoku set to miss second straight game ... Browns' offense went bigger -- and got better -- in Week 2 win

1 p.m. ET | Fox | ESPN BET: TEN -2 (37.5 O/U)

Packers storyline to watch: Even if Packers QB Jordan Love returns from his knee injury, expect RB Josh Jacobs to be a big part of the offensive plan again. He topped 100 yards from scrimmage in each of the first two games, and with another, he'd be the first Packers running back with 100-plus yards from scrimmage in the first three games of a season since Ahman Green in 2004. The Packers believe they have a high-volume back in Jacobs. "It's always a good luxury, especially if they can handle it," running backs coach Ben Sirmans said. "He's proven to be that type of guy." -- Rob Demovsky

Titans storyline to watch: Turnovers continue to be a lost treasure for the Titans even with new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson's emphasis on them. The Titans' defense has not gotten a takeaway in the first two games. Tennessee's minus-4 turnover differential is dead last in the league, while the Packers are on top with a plus-4 differential. The Titans' defense spent a lot of time on ball disruption drills in practice this week. "The thing with takeaways, it's about your technique, it's about population to the ball and being violent at the point of a contact," Wilson said. "If you want to be a good defense in the league, you got to take the ball away." -- Turron Davenport

Stat to know: Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has at least one reception in 164 straight games played, which is the longest active streak in the NFL.

Bold prediction: The Packers will average under 4.0 yards per running back carry. I'm not convinced that the super run-heavy approach with Malik Willis at quarterback will work the second time around. -- Walder

Injuries: Packers | Titans

Fantasy X factor: Titans running back Tony Pollard. Yes, I'm rolling with Pollard for the second week in a row, but hear me out. He's going up against a Packers defense that gave up 33.2 fantasy points to Saquon Barkley in Week 1 and 15.5 to Jonathan Taylor in Week 2. Pollard has had 19-plus touches in back-to-back games. Meanwhile, Titans QB Will Levis has made two game-clinching mistakes in consecutive weeks. Pollard has serious top-10 potential in Week 3. See Week 3 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The under has hit in all four of Willis' career starts (he's 3-1 ATS). Read more.

Kahler's pick: Packers 17, Titans 15

Moody's pick: Packers 21, Titans 14

Walder's pick: Titans 22, Packers 19

FPI prediction: GB, 54.2% (by an average of 1.4 points)

Matchup must-reads: How Jacobs carried Packers to victory without Love ... Titans coach doesn't regret 'feelings' after viral criticism of Levis

1 p.m. ET | CBS | ESPN BET: IND -1.5 (43.5 O/U)

Bears storyline to watch: The Bears have a prime opportunity to ignite their nonexistent run game against a Colts defense that has allowed a league-most 237 rushing yards per game through two weeks. Outside of QB Caleb Williams' 44 rushing yards, yards that were mostly gained on scrambles against the Texans, all other Bears rushers averaged 1.6 yards per carry. The emphasis on establishing the run is paramount for Chicago's offense in setting up play-action opportunities to ignite the rhythm that was missing in Weeks 1 and 2. -- Courtney Cronin

Colts storyline to watch: Colts QB Anthony Richardson has been consistently aggressive through two games, with varying success. His 49.1% completion rate is last among starters, but he has a league-high 13.7 air yards per attempt. This could be a favorable matchup for Richardson considering the Chicago defense has allowed a league-high 12 explosive pass completions in two weeks. -- Stephen Holder

Stat to know: Taylor's 41 career rushing touchdowns is one shy of matching Marshall Faulk for fourth on the franchise's career list.

Bold prediction: Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson will record an interception. Johnson has picked up where he left off -- with just 0.3 yards per coverage snap allowed, per NFL Next Gen Stats -- and Richardson has a minus-10% completion percentage over expectation. -- Walder

Injuries: Bears | Colts

Fantasy X factor: Bears running back D'Andre Swift. It's been a tough start to Williams' rookie season, with under 10 fantasy points in each of his first two games. The Bears' offensive line has struggled to protect him. A strong running game could take some of that pressure off the quarterback, and Week 3 is a perfect chance to get it going. The Colts' defense has been vulnerable on the ground, giving up 159 rushing yards to Joe Mixon in Week 1 and 155 to Jacobs in Week 2. See Week 3 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Bears' past four road games went under the total. Read more.

Kahler's pick: Colts 21, Bears 14

Moody's pick: Colts 24, Bears 17

Walder's pick: Bears 24, Colts 20

FPI prediction: IND, 52.7% (by an average of 1.1 points)

Matchup must-reads: Moore regrets showing emotions in loss to Texans ... Offensive struggles abound for Colts, Richardson ... Bears' OL has Williams feeling bruised up

1 p.m. ET | CBS | ESPN BET: HOU -2 (46.5 O/U)

Texans storyline to watch: The Texans' offense will face a Vikings defense that blitzes at the sixth-highest rate in the NFL. But Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has a passer rating of 117 against the blitz through two weeks. The battle between the blitz will be a key factor in who wins in Week 3. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Vikings storyline to watch: The Texans (12.5%) and Vikings (11.8%) lead the NFL in sacks per dropbacks after swapping key members of their pass defenses this offseason. Houston signed longtime Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter, while the Vikings signed the Texans' Jonathan Greenard and Blake Cashman. The Vikings also used leftover cap space to sign linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel from Miami. In total, Minnesota devoted $13.3 million in 2024 cap space to its new trio -- just under Hunter's $13.7 million figure in Houston. The team's exchange of draft picks in March, meanwhile, allowed the Vikings to maneuver for rookie pass rusher Dallas Turner. -- Kevin Seifert

Stat to know: Vikings QB Sam Darnold has thrown two passing touchdowns in each of the first two games of this season. He has never had multiple TD passes in three consecutive games in his career.

Bold prediction: Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. will have a multisack game. He's off to a torrid start in pass rush win rate (31%, seventh best) and has a 48% chance to get at least 1.0 sacks -- ninth highest this week -- according to my sack model. Even for all his success this year, Darnold still is taking sacks at a solid 7% clip, which is around an average mark. -- Walder

Injuries: Texans | Vikings

Fantasy X factor: Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Diggs returns to Minnesota after the Vikings traded him following the 2019 season. He faced the Vikings when he played for the Bills during the 2022 season, and he had 12 receptions for 128 yards. So far this season, he has only 70 receiving yards, but Diggs ranks second on the Texans with 12 targets. I'm buying into the revenge game narrative and expect Stroud to target him more in his homecoming. See Week 3 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Texans are 1-4 ATS in September under coach DeMeco Ryans. Read more.

Kahler's pick: Vikings 23, Texans 21

Moody's pick: Texans 26, Vikings 23

Walder's pick: Texans 24, Vikings 17

FPI prediction: HOU, 54.2% (by an average of 1.7 points)

Matchup must-reads: Stroud explains postgame interaction with Williams ... Darnold no longer letting mistakes snowball? ... Ryans: Tackle that injured Mixon 'definitely' hip-drop

1 p.m. ET | Fox | ESPN BET: NO -2.5 (49.5 O/U)

Eagles storyline to watch: The Eagles' defense is among the worst in the league through two games in a number of statistical categories. They rank last in yards allowed per rush (6.4), 30th in pressure percentage (24%) and 31st in yards per play allowed (6.9). Now they take on a Saints team that has scored 91 points through two games, including 44 against a respectable Cowboys defense in Week 2. If defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's group doesn't find a way to stabilize, things could get ugly. -- Tim McManus

Saints storyline to watch: The Saints struggled with opposing mobile quarterbacks in 2023, allowing 5.4 yards per carry, which ranked last in the league. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is tied for 24th among all rushers this year, rushing for 4.5 yards per carry. This will be the first big test of 2024 for New Orleans, seeing whether it can contain Hurts, who had more than 140 rushing yards in each game against the Saints when he played them in 2020 and 2021. -- Katherine Terrell

Stat to know: Hurts is one rushing touchdown shy of tying Steve Young for third most by a QB in NFL history.

Bold prediction: Saints quarterback Derek Carr will attempt at least 33 passes -- 10 more than the most he has attempted in a game this season. Although New Orleans has had a run-heavy approach -- because it wants to and it's been winning -- taking advantage of its passing efficiency against an Eagles team that struggles with pressuring the quarterback will be an opportunity it'll want to take advantage of. Plus, I expect this to be a close game. -- Walder

Injuries: Eagles | Saints

Fantasy X factor: Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. Wide receiver A.J. Brown's (hamstring) absence opens the door for more targets for DeVonta Smith, but don't sleep on Goedert. He had only four targets and 6.8 fantasy points in Week 2, but he has been playing a lot of snaps and ran as many routes as Smith. The Saints gave up six catches and 10.3 fantasy points to Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker last week. Goedert could do better, especially in a matchup with one of the highest point totals on the slate. See Week 3 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Saints have covered their two spreads by an average of 32.5 points per game, the highest average cover margin through two games in the Super Bowl era. Read more.

Kahler's pick: Eagles 34, Saints 31

Moody's pick: Saints 27, Eagles 21

Walder's pick: Saints 30, Eagles 28

FPI prediction: NO, 50.9% (by an average of 0.7 points)

Matchup must-reads: Kelce is gone, yet the tush push remains -- will it still succeed? ... How Carr's offseason reset helped the Saints start strong

1 p.m. ET | CBS | ESPN BET: PIT -1.5 (35.5 O/U)

Chargers storyline to watch: The Chargers have the NFL's leading rusher in J.K. Dobbins, who has 266 yards and is averaging 9.9 yards per carry. However, the Steelers have been one of the NFL's best against the run, allowing just 153 yards through two games, the fourth least in the league. "Let's find out what we're made of," coach Jim Harbaugh said. -- Kris Rhim

Steelers storyline to watch: With quarterback Russell Wilson still sidelined by his lingering calf injury, the Steelers are rolling with Justin Fields for the third straight week, and he'll be protected by rookie first-round pick Troy Fautanu, making his second career start after unseating 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones at right tackle. Fautanu and left tackle Dan Moore Jr. will have their hands full against one of the league's best pass rush tandems in Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack -- plus a Chargers defense that has allowed a league-best 6.5 points per game in the first two weeks. -- Brooke Pryor

Stat to know: Chargers QB Justin Herbert has thrown under 200 passing yards in three consecutive games dating back to last season; this is the longest such streak of his career and the longest by a Chargers QB since Philip Rivers in 2012 (four).

Bold prediction: Fields will throw two or more interceptions. I could see the Chargers surprising the Steelers by leaning on the passing game early and letting Herbert build a lead. Then once they force the Steelers into pass-heavy situations, the Chargers' defense will take advantage. -- Walder

Injuries: Chargers | Steelers

Fantasy X factor: Steelers wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens and Fields are starting to hit their stride, and I think we'll see it really come together in Week 3. Pickens scored only 4.9 fantasy points against the Broncos in Week 2, but he had a 51-yard catch and a touchdown taken away by penalties. Despite that, he leads Pittsburgh in targets, receiving yards and air yards. Pickens is primed for a breakout game against the Chargers, and fantasy managers might get the performance they've been waiting for. See Week 3 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Steelers have covered four straight September games (2-0 ATS this season). Read more.

Kahler's pick: Chargers 21, Steelers 13

Moody's pick: Steelers 20, Chargers 19

Walder's pick: Chargers 26, Steelers 16

FPI prediction: LAC, 51.4% (by an average of 1 point)

Matchup must-reads: Chargers' much-debated shift to run-first offense is working ... What's working -- and what isn't -- for Fields

1 p.m. ET | Fox | ESPN BET: TB -6.5 (40.5 O/U)

Broncos storyline to watch: The Broncos' offense has to be more than ornamental to help the team avoid an 0-3 start, which will involve trying to find a happy medium for rookie QB Bo Nix. Nix ended Week 2 with 88 dropbacks, third highest in the league, and the Broncos have struggled to protect him at times within that high volume of passing playcalls. Protecting Nix will be even more difficult Sunday, as right tackle Mike McGlinchey (knee) went to injured reserve this week, forcing Alex Palczewski to make his first start. -- Jeff Legwold

Buccaneers storyline to watch: The Bucs are without several key players in defensive tackles Calijah Kancey (calf) and Vita Vea (knee), All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot), and right tackle Luke Goedeke (concussion). With Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson collecting 4.5 sacks last week, Justin Skule and that right side of the offensive line could be in for another long week. -- Jenna Laine

Stat to know: Nix has a 35% completion percentage, 1.3 yards per attempt, 0-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio when pressured this season (the Bucs have blitzed the second most in the NFL this season).

Bold prediction: Bucs CB Zyon McCollum will allow zero receptions on no more than three targets. Through two weeks, McCollum ranks second among outside corners with just 0.3 yards per coverage snap allowed (min. 50 coverage snaps) and has been targeted just 10% of the time (third least), per NFL Next Gen Stats. -- Walder

Injuries: Broncos | Buccaneers

Fantasy X factor: Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield. The Broncos are a middle-of-the-road defense when it comes to fantasy points allowed per game to quarterbacks. Geno Smith put up 17.8 fantasy points in Week 2, but I expect Mayfield to surpass that. Mayfield has scored 19 or more fantasy points in each of his past two games and will be targeting WR Chris Godwin. Godwin should have a strong game against Broncos slot CB Ja'Quan McMillian. These are the two key X factors to watch for in this matchup. See Week 3 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: Underdogs of at least six points are 8-0 ATS this season. Underdogs of at least seven points are 3-0 outright. Read more.

Kahler's pick: Buccaneers 28, Broncos 17

Moody's pick: Buccaneers 27, Broncos 14

Walder's pick: Buccaneers 20, Broncos 16

FPI prediction: TB, 69% (by an average of 7.9 points)

Matchup must-reads: Payton shouldering blame for Broncos' floundering offense ... Can the Bucs go 3-0 for the first time since 2005? ... Vea has MCL sprain; will be 'day-to-day'

4:05 p.m. ET | CBS | ESPN BET: LV -5 (39.5 O/U)

Panthers storyline to watch: The Panthers have a lot more problems than the benching of QB Bryce Young in favor of veteran Andy Dalton. As miserable as Young and the offense were, with only one touchdown and 13 points in two games, the defense played poorly as well, giving up 73 points. That unit has been particularly bad against the run. Carolina has allowed 199.5 yards rushing per game, which ranks 31st in the NFL. The good news for the Panthers is that the Raiders rank 32nd in rushing with 49 yards per game. -- David Newton

Raiders storyline to watch: Rookie tight end Brock Bowers has already set himself up as QB Gardner Minshew's midrange security blanket, and little should change against the Panthers. Carolina has surrendered a combined 10 catches for 103 yards and two TDs to opposing tight ends. Bowers has set a record for most catches (15) and most receiving yards (156) by a rookie tight end in his first two NFL games. -- Paul Gutierrez

Stat to know: Dalton made one start for the Panthers last season, throwing for 361 yards on 34 completions (tied for second most in franchise history).

Bold prediction: Panthers WR Diontae Johnson will record 80-plus receiving yards. I had high hopes for Johnson this season -- and I'm throwing the first two disastrous weeks with Young out the window (five receptions for 34 yards). I think Johnson can thrive in this offense: His go routes and deep fades have been cut in more than half from Pittsburgh (18% to 8%), which is a good thing for such a good route runner like him. Now that he has Dalton throwing to him, I think we'll see the results. -- Walder

Injuries: Panthers | Raiders

Fantasy X factor: Raiders running back Zamir White. Coach Antonio Pierce has made it clear that he wants to fix the Raiders' run game. It's much needed since they're last in rushing yards per game. Because of that, they've been forced to rely on the passing game, which has already led to nine sacks this season. This week is a great chance for White and the offensive line to step up. They're facing a Panthers defense that ranks last in run stop win rate (25.5%). Carolina gave up 22.0 fantasy points to Alvin Kamara in Week 1 and 20.1 to Dobbins in Week 2. See Week 3 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Panthers are 2-8 ATS on the road over the past two seasons (0-10 outright). Read more.

Kahler's pick: Panthers 21, Raiders 20

Moody's pick: Raiders 28, Panthers 16

Walder's pick: Panthers 26, Raiders 20

FPI prediction: LV, 62.3% (by an average of 4.9 points)

Matchup must-reads: What Dalton brings to Panthers in place of Young ... How a Lamar Jackson interception righted the Raiders ... What benching Young for Dalton means for Panthers

4:05 p.m. ET | CBS | ESPN BET: SEA -4 (41.5 O/U)

Dolphins storyline to watch: Miami has the receivers to elevate QB Skylar Thompson -- who is set to start in place of Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) -- even in a difficult road start. However, the Dolphins have struggled to get their passing game going without Tagovailoa at the helm. In the two games Thompson has started and finished, neither Jaylen Waddle (eight catches, 88 yards) nor Tyreek Hill (nine catches, 92 yards) made an impact. If Seattle sells out to stop De'Von Achane and the Dolphins' run game, Thompson & Co. will need to make their opponent pay through the air. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Seahawks storyline to watch: With Thompson in at quarterback for the Dolphins, the Seahawks' iffy run defense will likely get tested. It was excellent in Week 1, holding Denver's running backs to only 2.6 yards per carry. But against New England, Seattle allowed 185 rushing yards, a number that "makes you sick to your stomach," coach Mike Macdonald said. -- Brady Henderson

Stat to know: Since Tagovailoa's rookie season in 2020, the Dolphins are 33-20 in games that Tagovailoa started and 7-9 in games started by all other QBs.

Bold prediction: The Seahawks will record a defensive touchdown. The Seahawks' defense has ranked fourth best in EPA allowed per dropback, and I'm skeptical Thompson won't make a big mistake at some point. -- Walder

Injuries: Dolphins | Seahawks

Fantasy X factor: Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. He had a huge game against the Patriots in Week 2 despite a tough matchup with cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Metcalf saw 14 targets and racked up 28.9 fantasy points. He's set up for another big performance against a Dolphins secondary that has had trouble with speedy receivers. Miami's defense has some solid veterans, but until its rookie pass rushers step up, it's going to struggle to pressure quarterbacks. QB Geno Smith should be able to take advantage of that. See Week 3 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Seahawks are 0-4 ATS in their past four games as a favorite (0-2 ATS this season). Read more.

Kahler's pick: Seahawks 24, Dolphins 14

Moody's pick: Seahawks 24, Dolphins 21

Walder's pick: Seahawks 27, Dolphins 10

FPI prediction: SEA, 66.9% (by an average of 6.8 points)

Matchup must-reads: Dolphins place Tua on IR after latest concussion ... QB Smith puts 2-0 Seahawks 'on his back' ... What to know about Tua's concussion, IR designation -- and what's next

4:05 p.m. ET | Fox | ESPN BET: BAL -1 (48.5 O/U)

Ravens storyline to watch: Baltimore wants more efficiency out of its offense, which ranks first in total yards per game (417.5) but just 14th in points (21.5). The Ravens have a chance to get on track against the Cowboys, who have allowed 92 points in their past two home games, the most over a two-game span at home since 1960. -- Jamison Hensley

Cowboys storyline to watch: Coming off a game in which the Cowboys allowed 190 rushing yards to New Orleans, it might not be a good week for Dallas' run defense to see Derrick Henry and QB Lamar Jackson. Last week against the Raiders, Henry had 79 of his 84 yards rushing in the second half, and Jackson had a 25-yard run in the fourth quarter. However, since 2021, the Cowboys are 12-2 after a loss. Dallas hasn't lost two straight home games in the same season since 2020, coach Mike McCarthy's first year. -- Todd Archer

Stat to know: The Cowboys are 1-5 all time against the Ravens, their worst record against any opponent in franchise history.

Bold prediction: Henry will record his first 100-plus-yard rushing game as a Raven ... in a loss. Dallas ranks last in EPA designed carry, and that will hurt here, but I'm picking QB Dak Prescott and Dallas to win through the air in overtime. -- Walder

Injuries: Ravens | Cowboys

Fantasy X factor: Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. He is in a good spot this week. Prescott and Lamb will likely target the Ravens' secondary, which has struggled this season, giving up the most receiving yards in the league (576). Lamb has accumulated seven or more targets and scored 13 or more fantasy points in back-to-back games. He could easily top those numbers against the Ravens. See Week 3 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Cowboys are 7-1 ATS as home underdogs since 2018 (4-1 ATS under McCarthy). Read more.

Kahler's pick: Cowboys 33, Ravens 30

Moody's pick: Ravens 30, Cowboys 28

Walder's pick: Cowboys 29, Ravens 23

FPI prediction: BAL, 53.6% (by an average of 1.3 points)

Matchup must-reads: A look at the Ravens' early struggles ... Will we see a 70-yarder from Cowboys K Aubrey? ... Cowboys' defense still can't slow Shanahan coaching disciples

4:25 p.m. ET | Fox | ESPN BET: SF -7 (44.5 O/U)

49ers storyline to watch: Both teams are dealing with significant injuries, with the Rams missing their two best receivers (Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua) and the Niners without their two most versatile offensive threats (RB Christian McCaffrey and WR Deebo Samuel Sr.). That puts the onus on the quarterbacks to pick up the slack with the Rams' Matthew Stafford trying to overcome his history against the Niners (he's 1-8 in nine career starts against San Francisco) and the Niners' Brock Purdy attempting to keep history on his side (including playoffs, he's 8-0 against NFC West opponents). -- Nick Wagoner

Rams storyline to watch: Niners coach Kyle Shanahan is 10-4 against coach Sean McVay and the Rams during the regular season. If San Francisco wins Sunday, Shanahan will get his 11th win against McVay, which is the most by any coach against another coach since the two took over in 2017, according to ESPN Research. The Rams won their most recent matchup in Week 18 of last season, but it was a game in which both teams were resting key starters to prepare for the playoffs. -- Sarah Barshop

Stat to know: Since ESPN introduced Total QBR in 2006, there have been 145 QBs to start at least five divisional games. Purdy has the second-highest QBR of any those QBs, trailing only Peyton Manning.

Bold prediction: Rams rookie linebacker Jared Verse will sack Purdy despite the likely game script. I'm buying all the Verse stock there is right now -- he's ninth in pass rush win rate at edge -- and Purdy has taken sacks at an obscene 10.5% rate this year. -- Walder

Injuries: 49ers | Rams

Fantasy X factor: 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. He has had a slow start this season, partly due to holding out during training camp and the preseason. However, he's up against a Rams defense that has surrendered the most yards to wide receivers. In Weeks 1 and 2, Jameson Williams (24.4 points) and Marvin Harrison Jr. (29.0 points) delivered epic fantasy performances against the Rams. With Samuel sidelined, Aiyuk should see plenty of targets. See Week 3 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The 49ers are 9-3 ATS in division games since 2022. Read more.

Kahler's pick: 49ers 28, Rams 17

Moody's pick: 49ers 34, Rams 19

Walder's pick: 49ers 30, Rams 17

FPI prediction: SF, 63.9% (by an average of 5.3 points)

Matchup must-reads: 49ers Purdy's leadership skills will be put to test ... Can Rams pull out of 2-0 hole with an injury-ravaged roster? ... What 49ers miss most about McCaffrey on offense

4:25 p.m. ET | Fox | ESPN BET: DET -3 (51.5 O/U)

Lions storyline to watch: Pro Bowl TE Sam LaPorta has gotten off to a slow start in Year 2 after hurting his hamstring during training camp, but Lions QB Jared Goff said he is planning to get LaPorta more involved. "His touches will come, I know he knows that, and it's just a matter of time," Goff said. LaPorta has just six catches for 58 yards through the first two games. -- Eric Woodyard

Cardinals storyline to watch: The Cardinals are ranked second in the league in scoring, averaging 34.5 points in their two games after putting up 41 on Sunday in a win over the Rams, but the Lions are giving up 20 points per game thus far. Detroit is stout against the run, giving up 76.5 yards on the ground and 3.3 yards per carry, both ranked fourth in the league. Meanwhile Arizona is fourth in rushing yards per game this season and fifth in rushing yards per play. While the ground attacks duke it out, Marvin Harrison Jr. will look for a second straight 100-yard game. -- Josh Weinfuss

Stat to know: Harrison's 130 receiving yards in the first quarter last week was more than his father had in an entire game as a rookie with the Colts in 1996.

Bold prediction: Goff will lead the league in QBR in Week 3. It's a tiny sample, but quarterbacks facing Arizona have the third-best QBR this season -- we know what Goff is capable of in this offense, even though he has only a 37(!) QBR thus far this season. -- Walder

Injuries: Lions | Cardinals

Fantasy X factor: Lions running back David Montgomery. Montgomery is in a great spot this week against the Cardinals. The game is expected to be high-scoring, with a point total of over 50. A narrow spread also suggests it'll be a close, competitive matchup. Montgomery has had 15-plus touches and 16-plus fantasy points in two straight games. Behind the Lions' strong offensive line, he should keep thriving. He also has scored 15 rushing touchdowns in his past 16 regular-season games with Detroit. See Week 3 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is 26-15-1 ATS in his career as an underdog. Read more.

Kahler's pick: Cardinals 31, Lions 28

Moody's pick: Lions 34, Cardinals 30

Walder's pick: Lions 40, Cardinals 31

FPI prediction: DET, 49.9% (by an average of 0.2 points)

Matchup must-reads: Campbell owns up to clock gaffe vs. Bucs, looks ahead ... The developing relationship between Murray and Harrison ... Lions WR St. Brown avoids serious injury in Bucs loss

8:20 p.m. ET | NBC/Peacock | ESPN BET: KC -3.5 (46.5 O/U)

Chiefs storyline to watch: Quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Falcons' passing game have been less than stellar so far this season, but is this their time for a breakout game? The Chiefs have struggled to defend the pass, having allowed more yards per game (256.5) than all but the Ravens. Cornerback play other than Trent McDuffie has been inconsistent, and the pass rush, other than a key strip sack and touchdown return last week, has also been spotty. -- Adam Teicher

Falcons storyline to watch: The Falcons' secondary has given up the seventh-fewest passing yards (339) in the league playing zone coverage 76% of the time under new defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has feasted on zones -- he has the most yards (16,486) and passing touchdowns (75) against them in the NFL since 2018. The Falcons haven't been able to effectively get pressure on quarterbacks, either, so it could be a challenging day for their defense. -- Marc Raimondi

Stat to know: Mahomes can set a record for the most wins in his first 100 starts Sunday. He's making his 99th career start and his 76 wins is tied with the tallies of Tom Brady and Roger Staubach for the most by quarterback since 1950.

Bold prediction: Chiefs will win by 14 or more points. Cousins' final drive against the Eagles was magnificent, but I don't think we should forget the rest of the game. Add in a short week and the strength of Kansas City, and I think this one won't be close. -- Walder

Injuries: Chiefs | Falcons

Fantasy X factor: Chiefs running back Carson Steele. Fantasy managers are curious about the Chiefs' running back rotation with Isiah Pacheco (fibula) sidelined. Kansas City has signed Kareem Hunt to the practice squad, while Steele and Samaje Perine will handle backfield duties in Week 3. Pacheco has had 17 or more touches in each game this season. Steele had a standout preseason with 11 carries for 87 yards. Expect him to handle early downs and short-yardage situations against the Falcons. See Week 3 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Falcons are 2-8 ATS in their past 10 prime-time games. Read more.

Kahler's pick: Chiefs 30, Falcons 24

Moody's pick: Chiefs 28, Falcons 13

Walder's pick: Chiefs 30, Falcons 14

FPI prediction: KC, 58.2% (by an average of 3 points)

Matchup must-reads: Chiefs say RB Hunt has 'grown up' since his release ... London laments gun celebration in win vs. Eagles ... Kelce on slow start: 'I put that on me'

Monday, 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN | ESPN BET: BUF -5 (45.5 O/U)

Jaguars storyline to watch: Receiver Christian Kirk -- who has 1,924 yards receiving with the Jaguars since 2022 -- was targeted just seven times in two games this season, a number that coach Doug Pederson and QB Trevor Lawrence said is unacceptable. He has averaged seven targets per game the past two seasons. "Got to get him going this week, and I've got a lot of trust and faith that it will get going this week," Lawrence said. -- Mike DiRocco

Bills storyline to watch: The Bills will be without starting nickel corner Taron Johnson (forearm) and middle linebacker Terrel Bernard (pectoral) for this matchup. While the defense played well in Week 2, even after Bernard went out during the game, how the unit will perform against the Jaguars with a variety of backups will be a solid test. When the teams faced off last season, Jags RB Travis Etienne rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns, including a 35-yard rushing touchdown. Etienne, however, has not rushed for more than 52 yards through two weeks. How the backup linebacker tandem of Dorian Williams and Baylon Spector performs, along with backup nickel corner Cam Lewis, will go a long way on the ground and be something to watch. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Stat to know: Since Week 13 of last season, the Jaguars are tied with the Panthers for the worst record in the NFL (1-7). Five of those losses were by one score (eight or fewer points).

Bold prediction: Foyesade Oluokun will lead the league in combined tackles in Week 3. Buffalo has been run-heavy thus far and will likely be winning, which will only further increase the number of runs. Oluokun ranked seventh in tackles per run snap last season. -- Walder

Injuries: Jaguars | Bills

Fantasy X factor: Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir. Shakir leads the Bills with 8 targets, 8 receptions and 96 receiving yards, making him a solid play against a Jaguars defense that has allowed the second-most receiving yards to wide receivers this year. With his efficiency and potential for a bigger role, Shakir could make a huge impact. See Week 3 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: The Jaguars are 13-21-1 ATS in prime-time games since 2000. Read more.

Kahler's pick: Bills 24, Jaguars 21

Moody's pick: Bills 30, Jaguars 21

Walder's pick: Bills 24, Jaguars 16

FPI prediction: BUF, 66% (by an average of 6.6 points)

Matchup must-reads: Why the Jaguars rank in the bottom 10 of NFL offenses ... The duality of Coleman: the fun-loving and cerebral Bills WR

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET | ABC/ESPN+ | ESPN BET: CIN -7.5 (47.5 O/U)

Commanders storyline to watch: Washington has allowed 373 yards to opposing receivers in the first two games, ranking 28th in the NFL. The Commanders' corners have struggled to play consistently and now will have to contend with WRs Ja'Marr Chase and possibly Tee Higgins. Corner Benjamin St-Juste has played the best at this position, so it's likely he'd cover Chase most of the time when in man coverage. One key for Washington is tackling. The Commanders have allowed six pass plays for 20 or more yards, although of the 154 yards on those plays, 97 have come after the catch. -- John Keim

Bengals storyline to watch: Cincinnati's banged-up defensive line will have to contend with one of the NFL's best rushing attacks. Washington is third in rushing EPA and fifth in rate of carries that go for 10 or more yards (18.5%). The Commanders' Brian Robinson Jr., who is coming off a career-high 133 rushing yards in Week 2, is facing a Bengals interior battling injuries and forced to sign veteran Lawrence Guy Sr. to provide depth in the middle. -- Ben Baby

Stat to know: This will be the third matchup in "Monday Night Football" history between Heisman-winning quarterbacks. It will be the first meeting between two Heisman QBs from the same college (Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow, LSU).

Bold prediction: Robinson will rush for 50 yards after contact. Through two games, Robinson is averaging 3.1 yards after contact per carry -- third best in the NFL -- and has 63 rush yards over expectation, second best in the NFL, per NFL Next Gen Stats. -- Walder

Injuries: Commanders | Bengals

Fantasy X factor: Chase. The Commanders have given up the most fantasy points to wide receivers, and Chase is sitting at just 11 targets and 19.7 fantasy points heading into Week 3. The connection between Chase and Burrow is undeniable, and this matchup is perfect to reignite that spark. The Bengals are desperate to avoid falling to 0-3, and getting the ball to their top playmakers is key. In regular-season games when Chase has had nine or more targets with Burrow under center, he has averaged 25.2 fantasy points. See Week 3 rankings. -- Moody

Betting nugget: Burrow is 4-0 outright and 3-1 ATS on MNF. All four games went under the total. Read more.

Kahler's pick: Bengals 28, Commanders 21

Moody's pick: Bengals 34, Commanders 20

Walder's pick: Bengals 27, Commanders 23

FPI prediction: CIN, 63.9% (by an average of 5.4 points)

Matchup must-reads: QB Daniels showed poise in first NFL win ... Pool report: Chase used 'abusive language' toward official