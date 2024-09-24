Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- Saints center Erik McCoy is expected to have groin surgery this week and will miss time, a source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

The NFL Network first reported that McCoy, a team captain and 2023 Pro Bowl selection, needs surgery and could be out six to eight weeks.

It is the second significant loss for the Saints' offensive line this season. New Orleans went into the season without All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, who was placed on injured reserve before training camp due to significant knee issues.

McCoy exited Sunday's game just three snaps into the 15-12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He first went to the injury tent, then to the locker room and did not return to the game. The Saints had their worst offensive performance and worst rushing performance of the season against the Eagles.

"You lose a guy like Erik, it hurts," Saints quarterback Derek Carr said after the game. "He's a captain, he's a leader of our football team, so it hurts. But football, that stuff happens all the time. It's next man up. You've got to be able to pick right back up and the expectation doesn't change."

The Saints moved left guard Lucas Patrick, who was a free agent addition this offseason, to McCoy's spot after he left the game. Olisaemeka Udoh, also a free agent addition this year, came off the bench to take Patrick's spot.

"Nobody wants to see a Pro Bowl center go down," coach Dennis Allen said Monday. "... That's a challenge and yet everybody in the NFL has to go with those challenges. We expect our guys to be able to go in there and perform, and I thought Lucas Patrick did a nice job going in and filling in Erik's spot. It was a challenge but that wasn't the difference in the game."

Patrick is officially listed as McCoy's backup on the depth chart and has significant experience at center from his previous time with the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.

Practice squad offensive lineman Shane Lemieux started the third preseason game at that spot. The Saints promoted Josh Andrews off the practice squad when McCoy missed four games with an injury in 2022 and moved right guard Cesar Ruiz to center when McCoy missed time at the beginning of the 2021 season.