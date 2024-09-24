Rookie QB Jayden Daniels shows out on Monday night with 293 total yards and three touchdowns as the Commanders hold off the Bengals 38-33. (1:49)

Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- The Washington Commanders know that Jayden Daniels can dodge defenders when he starts to run. What they don't want is for him to also have to spring free from the ghosts of the organization's past when it comes to quarterback play.

After a near-perfect performance in Monday's 38-33 win over Cincinnati on "Monday Night Football," and with the fan base embracing Daniels as its potential savior, coach Dan Quinn wanted to make it clear Daniels can't atone for the sins of the past. He can, though, shape the present and future.

"I definitely understand our fan base has been waiting for the franchise QB, but I also don't want Jayden feeling any ghosts," Quinn said, "making sure he understands there's only one name on the back of that jersey and that's for him."

Daniels completed 21 of 23 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns, while running for one more to help the Commanders (2-1) win on the road. After the game, numerous players called him "different" and "the answer" while praising his poise during tense moments of the game.

According to the NFL, Daniels became the first player since at least 1950 to throw for 250 yards and more than one touchdown while also rushing for a score and completing at least 90% of his passes. His 91.3 completion percentage was the highest ever in a game for a rookie. He rushed for another 39 yards -- and now has 171 on the season.

In three games, Daniels has completed a league-best 80.1% of his passes for 664 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

But what Quinn doesn't want to do is compare him to what has happened here in the past -- or to anyone else for that matter.

"I don't want to compare him to anybody but him because he's still growing," Quinn said Tuesday, "and quite honestly, I can't wait to see who he's becoming. He had a remarkable game, and I was really, really proud of him."

After the Commanders drafted Daniels, he said he didn't feel any pressure because of Washington's struggles at the position. This is the seventh consecutive campaign the Commanders have started a new quarterback to open the season. They started 10 in the past five years overall. And no quarterback has been the primary starter for more than three consecutive years since Mark Rypien from 1989 to 1994.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels was hailed as "the answer" after a near-perfect performance on "Monday Night Football." But coach Dan Quinn made clear Tuesday he doesn't want the rookie "feeling any ghosts" of the organization's past at the position. Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire

"I'm going to just come in and just be me," Daniels said one day after the draft in April.

Being himself has helped rejuvenate a franchise that has not finished with a winning record since 2016.

"He has that way about him that he creates energy and belief in others as well," Quinn said. "We don't want him having and feeling there's any ghosts. We wanted to make sure that was clear. We know how important the position is here to him, to the organization, but we also wanted to make sure you do it in your own way. And we've really seen that."

Meanwhile, running back Austin Ekeler did not accompany the team to Phoenix in preparation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. He suffered a concussion in the third quarter Monday night and returned instead to Virginia where the team trains. Ekeler also suffered a laceration in his ear.