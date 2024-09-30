Adam Schefter joins "The Pat McAfee Show" and reports the latest on the Patriots' QB situation between Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye. (1:28)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said Monday he isn't considering a quarterback change to play No. 3 draft pick Drake Maye after reviewing the film of the team's 30-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Thus, nine-year veteran Jacoby Brissett will continue to start for the Patriots (1-3) when they host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

"Jacoby is 100% our starter," Mayo said in his day-after-game video conference. "He's done a good job doing what we've asked. Are there a lot of plays he could do a better job? Absolutely. But I would never question his toughness, dependability and leadership style for this team. That's what we need right now."

Brissett threw a costly pick-six in the second quarter of the loss on Sunday, with linebacker Fred Warner leaping up to snare what Brissett described as a "bad ball" and returning it 45 yards for a touchdown.

Jacoby Brissett, who has been sacked 15 times this season, will remain the Patriots' starter for Week 5. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

It was the type of mistake Brissett had avoided through the first three games of the season, which led some to wonder if the miscue -- coupled with the offense struggling to generate consistent momentum -- might mean Mayo would consider a switch.

Mayo said immediately after the game that he didn't anticipate doing so, noting how Brissett addressed the team in the locker room and has been "a great leader." But Mayo added that he hadn't reviewed the film of the game and that coaches are always evaluating every position.

Brissett is 61-of-101 for 536 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception, as he has faced a barrage of pressure with opponents testing the Patriots' shorthanded and at times overmatched offensive line, and New England's pass catchers not regularly threatening defenses in the intermediate and deep parts of the field.

Brissett has been sacked 15 times, and in-game statisticians have recorded him taking 40 hits.

In his weekly interview on sports radio WEEI, Mayo was asked when he might reach a point where a switch is made.

"I think the hard part about it, all the fans, you in the media, they want to see the third-overall pick play. I understand the frustration from fans and [media]. What we're doing is what we think is best. What I'm doing is what I think is best for the Patriots today and also in the future," Mayo said.

He added, "We came into the season with a plan and we're going to execute that plan, knowing that we'll take our bumps and bruises along the way."