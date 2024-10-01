Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- Mike Tomlin might stick with the hot hand at quarterback even when Russell Wilson is back from his calf injury, but the Steelers coach said on Tuesday that he's not yet at the point of making that decision.

"There's a potential for that, but we're not there, as I stand here today," Tomlin said when asked if Justin Fields' performance through four games is making Wilson's health immaterial to the starting quarterback decision.

Tomlin also said Fields' performance could eventually impact the Steelers' approach to bringing Wilson back from injury.

"It potentially could, but it has not to this point," Tomlin said. "The guiding factor for us at this point is the amount of ball that we have in front of us, how early we are in this process. That's probably been one of the significant variables in terms of our approach to his rehabilitation."

Late last season, Tomlin rode the hot hand in quarterback Mason Rudolph, starting him in a series of must-win games and in the wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills -- even after former first-round pick Kenny Pickett was cleared to play following surgery for a high ankle sprain. Asked if there was anything Fields could do to prove he should keep starting, Tomlin was blunt.

"Play well, win," Tomlin said. "That's our business."

Though Tomlin said he expected Wilson to ramp up his practice participation this week, the coach said he's still preparing for Fields to make his fifth start Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

In discussing other injuries, Tomlin ruled out outside linebacker Alex Highsmith and guard James Daniels, while letting practice participation dictate game availability for injured players Jaylen Warren (knee), MyCole Pruitt (knee), Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle), Nick Herbig (ankle), Keeanu Benton (ankle) and Isaac Seumalo (pec).

"It seems like [Wilson] is in a place where his participation is going to pick up some in terms of a practice setting, a live pocket if you will," Tomlin said. "We won't draw too many conclusions, but we'll just start that process, and we'll comb through that day by day, evaluate his ability to move and function and protect himself and obviously evaluate his level of productivity. We'll let that be our guide in terms of whether we get into serious consideration as we push forward toward game time this week.

"In a lot of ways, I'm taking the same posture that I've taken in recent weeks, but I'm acknowledging that he's doing more work today than he did last Tuesday."

Wilson has been a limited participant in each practice and inactive each game since aggravating his training camp calf injury on Sept. 5.

With Wilson sidelined, Tomlin and Fields have begun building the foundation of a relationship that Tomlin said is best formed in adverse, in-game situations. The coach was complementary of Fields' resolve in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

"We were down multiple scores in the fourth quarter, man, but I didn't feel any blink," Tomlin said. "In particular, I didn't feel any blink in Justin. We've talked about his steady demeanor in recent weeks. In terms of the things that I've grown to know and understand about him, I think it's really on display in moments like that. ... You really get an opportunity to develop a relationship in the midst of adversity and competition.

"I'm not trying to microwave our relationship, if you will. And so being in circumstances, it's an opportunity for him to get to know me, me to get to know him and to fight and fight together, but not only for him but a lot of new guys.

Fields accounted for three second-half touchdowns, bouncing back from a sack, fumble and 20-yard loss on third down in the third quarter when he tried to elude pressure and slipped and fell.

Completing 22 of 34 attempts for 312 yards, Fields became the first player in Steelers history with 300 passing yards, 50 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns in a game, per ESPN Research.

"When you're in those moments and you get an opportunity to show who you are in those moments, there's less speculation," Tomlin said of what he has learned about Fields. "And so some things that I was speculating about somewhat last week about his steady demeanor ... just got solidified and verified with the challenges that we faced [vs. the Colts]."