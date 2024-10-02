Patriots head coach Jerrod Mayo breaks down why starting running back Antonio Gibson in favor of Rhamondre Stevenson is being considered. (0:28)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots center David Andrews will undergo shoulder surgery and likely miss the rest of the season, coach Jerod Mayo announced Wednesday, adding that he is considering starting running back Antonio Gibson over Rhamondre Stevenson against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday after Stevenson's early-season fumbling issues.

Mayo cited Andrews' toughness and leadership as an eight-year captain while also noting how his communication is critical for the offensive line.

"It's definitely a huge loss," Mayo said, adding that Andrews will remain around the team and possibly help in the future in a coaching-type role.

Andrews left Sunday's 30-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers after the first series and was replaced by four-year veteran Nick Leverett. The Patriots had signed Leverett, a former Tampa Bay Buccaneer, to a one-year contract as a free agent in March.

"I thought Nick did a decent job stepping in there. Now that he'll get more reps during practice, you expect him to continue to get better every day," Mayo said.

The loss of Andrews is independent of the team's often-cited "developmental plan" for rookie quarterback Drake Maye, Mayo said. Andrews had considered playing through the injury, according to veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who wasn't surprised by that because of Andrews' toughness.

"It's tough when a guy like that goes down because you know he's not going down for anything minor," Brissett said. "He means so much to this team."

As for the possible move to Gibson as the starting running back, Mayo made it sound imminent after Stevenson has fumbled in each of the first four games.

"That's definitely under consideration. I've had multiple conversations with Rhamondre [about it]," Mayo said. "We can't preach ball security is job security and still have him out there the majority of the time. I think it sends a stronger message to the players that there are certain things that we just can't do to win, especially with the team we have today."

Stevenson, 6 feet and 227 pounds, has started the first four games for the Patriots (1-3). He has played 159 snaps and rushed for 267 yards and two touchdowns on 65 carries (4.1 YPC). He also has nine receptions for 34 yards.

"I'm super tough on myself. I'm more disappointed in myself than anyone could ever be," he said Wednesday. "It's very simple -- I just have to hold on to the ball and have that mentality to come up with the ball every time. It's my job to do that and I haven't been doing it well."

Gibson, 6 feet and 228 pounds, has been the top backup, playing 71 snaps and totaling 29 carries for 155 yards while adding seven receptions for 82 yards.

Elsewhere, Mayo said the Patriots will have wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, linebacker Sione Takitaki and safety/linebacker Marte Mapu practicing for the first time Wednesday. The three players began the season on the physically unable to perform and injured reserve lists.