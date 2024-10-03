Peyton Manning joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to preview Bo Nix's first season as starting quarterback for the Broncos. (2:04)

Open Extended Reactions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Pat Surtain II wasn't born the last time the Denver Broncos wore their orange jerseys and blue helmets with the "D'' on the side, complete with the hissing Bronco, as its regular game-day uniform.

But, the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback is more than happy to wear the team's throwback duds Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. It will be one of two games the Broncos wear the "new'' throwbacks, which pay homage to their Orange Crush seasons.

Sunday's game is part of the team's alumni weekend. Steve Foley and Riley Odoms will formally be inducted into the Broncos' Ring of Fame, and Hall of Famer Randy Gradishar will be presented his Hall of Fame ring as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

"They tight, they dope, I ain't going to lie they are my favorite uniform combo for sure,'' Surtain said. "It sucks we can only wear them twice this year, I wish we could wear them more times. You know I have to come out swaggy this week.''

The team wore the uniforms from 1968 to 1996. When the Broncos unveiled a new collection of uniform combinations earlier this year, the throwbacks were part of the new offerings.

There are 41 players on the current roster born in 1997 or later, meaning they missed out on the uniforms being a Denver staple. But, they are all on board with the look.

"I think they're awesome,'' rookie quarterback Bo Nix said. " ... It's fun to wear throwbacks ... and ours are pretty cool.''

"I mean, y'all seen them bad boys,'' said wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who was born in 1995 and had just turned a year old when the Broncos used the uniform as their staple. " ... I'm looking forward to Sunday, putting the threads on, the helmets are some good eye candy for sure.''