FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys will be without edge rusher Micah Parsons, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and wide receiver Brandin Cooks when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but the highest-paid player in the NFL, Dak Prescott, will not attempt to do more.

"I don't think it has as much to do with the franchise [quarterback] or the contract as it is who I am and what I'm capable of doing," Prescott said. "So, to me, it's about going out there and being my best and preparing my best to be able to go and do that. And contract or not, those are the expectations, standards that I have for myself. And I know this team when I'm able to do that, that we get rolling on offense and the team plays better when we've got points and we're getting points to complement them."

Lawrence has been placed on injured reserve with a right midfoot sprain that could force him to miss eight weeks. Parsons is dealing with a high ankle sprain. Cooks suffered an infection in his knee after undergoing a procedure on his knee by his doctor in New York.

Parsons and Cooks could miss next week's game vs. the Detroit Lions, and the Cowboys have their bye on Oct. 20.

"I don't break the huddle and say, 'I've got to go be Superman here,'" Prescott said. "But I've been able to break some tackles. I've been able to do some things that have helped people out, used my feet more, make the throws. So I don't think it's anything outside of my game that I got to try to do."

In 2022, the Cowboys went 4-1 without Prescott, who suffered a broken right thumb in the season opener. That came after losing veteran left tackle Tyron Smith late in training camp to a torn hamstring that required surgery and forced the Cowboys to use rookie Tyler Smith at left tackle.

Now, the Cowboys will count on rookie Marshawn Kneeland, Chauncey Golston and Carl Lawson to replace Parsons and Lawrence, as well as the collective defense, while Jalen Tolbert will move into Cooks' role opposite CeeDee Lamb.

"When your number is called, jump in, show that you belong here, show that you prepare the right way," Prescott said. "Go make the most of your opportunity. I think we've got young guys to be able to do that and whether it's holding it down or making a name for themselves, yeah, I think that we can get the identity set of this team and just being fighters, relentless in what we do ... And just detailed and like that it doesn't matter who we put in that we're going to play hard. We're going to give you our best. Super, super detailed and we're coming to win."

The Cowboys won in Prescott's only other visit to Pittsburgh, 2016, his rookie season.

"[A 2-2 record] is not acceptable for us," Prescott said. "It's about finding a way to win, starting this Sunday, and moving forward one game at a time."