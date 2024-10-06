Ryan Clark makes his pick for the Week 5 matchup between the Packers and Rams. (0:25)

Why RC is siding with Jordan Love, Packers over Rams (0:25)

Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Rams are planning for wide receiver Cooper Kupp to return for their Oct. 20 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders as long as there are no setbacks in practice, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kupp, who suffered a high ankle sprain in a Week 2 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, will miss his third game in a row Sunday at home against the Green Bay Packers. The Rams have a bye in Week 6.

Los Angeles has split its two games in Kupp's absence, with Tutu Atwell leading the team in receptions (eight) and receiving yards (175).

In two games this season, Kupp has 18 catches for 147 yards and a touchdown.