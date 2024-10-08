        <
          Best 'ManningCast' moments from Saints-Chiefs

          Archie Manning calls out Peyton's lack of agility in home video (0:16)

          Archie Manning says the signs were there early on that his son Peyton wasn't the most agile after his performance in a school play. (0:16)

          Oct 8, 2024, 03:19 AM

          After a two-week hiatus, the "ManningCast" returned as the New Orleans Saints faced the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on "Monday Night Football." The Chiefs moved to 5-0 with a 26-13 victory.

          The Saints had made three appearances on the alternate broadcast, most recently in 2022. The Chiefs had been featured twice, including a Super Bowl rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles last year.

          Peyton and Eli Manning were joined by their father, former Saints quarterback Archie Manning; Bill Belichick; and actor and Chiefs fan Paul Rudd. This marked the first time Archie appeared with his sons on the broadcast.

          Here were the best "ManningCast" moments from Week 5.

          Archie grounds Peyton and Eli

          The Mannings relive family archives

          Archie joins the perfect prediction panel

          Paul Rudd has candid reaction to a turnover

          Belichick calls out the Colts fake fan noise

          Andy Reid's gigantic play sheet is analyzed

          Belichick breaks down the Patricia pencil

          Peyton's trying to collect on his bets

          Potential outfit preview