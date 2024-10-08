After a two-week hiatus, the "ManningCast" returned as the New Orleans Saints faced the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on "Monday Night Football." The Chiefs moved to 5-0 with a 26-13 victory.
The Saints had made three appearances on the alternate broadcast, most recently in 2022. The Chiefs had been featured twice, including a Super Bowl rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles last year.
Peyton and Eli Manning were joined by their father, former Saints quarterback Archie Manning; Bill Belichick; and actor and Chiefs fan Paul Rudd. This marked the first time Archie appeared with his sons on the broadcast.
Here were the best "ManningCast" moments from Week 5.
Archie grounds Peyton and Eli
UPDATE: Peyton has been grounded too 😅 https://t.co/8oRMCeskU7 pic.twitter.com/9oGN3rfDIH— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 8, 2024
The Mannings relive family archives
Went deep in the Manning Family archives for these 🎥 @Fanatics pic.twitter.com/qJREg5oTAq— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 8, 2024
Archie joins the perfect prediction panel
Archie gets on the perfect prediction panel right away! pic.twitter.com/rmaxw3DtIX— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 8, 2024
Paul Rudd has candid reaction to a turnover
Paul Rudd is every Chiefs fan after that end zone INT pic.twitter.com/a2MPhqVZ0U— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 8, 2024
Belichick calls out the Colts fake fan noise
Tough look, Peyton. https://t.co/5YAGdBOSti— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 8, 2024
Andy Reid's gigantic play sheet is analyzed
Peyton breaks down Andy Reid's GIGANTIC play sheet 🤯 pic.twitter.com/J6dPMer0xE— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 8, 2024
Belichick breaks down the Patricia pencil
Confirming the Patricia Pencil™️ was in fact used on the adjustments sheet, not on the laminated call sheet. pic.twitter.com/N5L3SKiTJG— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 8, 2024
Peyton's trying to collect on his bets
"You owe me $200 by the way because I told you that was the case!"— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 8, 2024
P̶e̶y̶t̶o̶n̶ Telestratin' Manning is here to collect on his bets tonight @nationwide 😂 pic.twitter.com/XjnOQ3iA0G
Potential outfit preview
We asked Peyton, @EliManning and Archie to show up to the ManningCast on Monday in these exact outfits... we'll see if they can execute. pic.twitter.com/bLt2Aq4d3z— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 4, 2024