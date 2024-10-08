Archie Manning says the signs were there early on that his son Peyton wasn't the most agile after his performance in a school play. (0:16)

Archie Manning calls out Peyton's lack of agility in home video (0:16)

Open Extended Reactions

After a two-week hiatus, the "ManningCast" returned as the New Orleans Saints faced the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on "Monday Night Football." The Chiefs moved to 5-0 with a 26-13 victory.

The Saints had made three appearances on the alternate broadcast, most recently in 2022. The Chiefs had been featured twice, including a Super Bowl rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles last year.

Peyton and Eli Manning were joined by their father, former Saints quarterback Archie Manning; Bill Belichick; and actor and Chiefs fan Paul Rudd. This marked the first time Archie appeared with his sons on the broadcast.

Here were the best "ManningCast" moments from Week 5.

Archie grounds Peyton and Eli

The Mannings relive family archives

Went deep in the Manning Family archives for these 🎥 @Fanatics pic.twitter.com/qJREg5oTAq — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 8, 2024

Archie joins the perfect prediction panel

Archie gets on the perfect prediction panel right away! pic.twitter.com/rmaxw3DtIX — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 8, 2024

Paul Rudd has candid reaction to a turnover

Paul Rudd is every Chiefs fan after that end zone INT pic.twitter.com/a2MPhqVZ0U — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 8, 2024

Belichick calls out the Colts fake fan noise

Andy Reid's gigantic play sheet is analyzed

Peyton breaks down Andy Reid's GIGANTIC play sheet 🤯 pic.twitter.com/J6dPMer0xE — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 8, 2024

Belichick breaks down the Patricia pencil

Confirming the Patricia Pencil™️ was in fact used on the adjustments sheet, not on the laminated call sheet. pic.twitter.com/N5L3SKiTJG — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 8, 2024

Peyton's trying to collect on his bets

"You owe me $200 by the way because I told you that was the case!"



P̶e̶y̶t̶o̶n̶ Telestratin' Manning is here to collect on his bets tonight @nationwide 😂 pic.twitter.com/XjnOQ3iA0G — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 8, 2024

Potential outfit preview