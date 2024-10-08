LONDON -- Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker entered the concussion protocol Monday after self-reporting symptoms a day after Chicago's 36-10 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Brisker, 25, did not travel with the Bears on their team charter to London on Monday evening but has not been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. If he passes the NFL's five-step concussion protocol by the end of the week, he will be able to join the Bears in London.

Chicago's starting safety forced a turnover in the second quarter of the Carolina game when he laid a heavy hit on Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble.

Bears teammates surrounded Brisker as he rose to his feet with fellow safety Kevin Byard putting his arm on Brisker's shoulder before he walked off the field. No evaluation was conducted on the Bears sideline for Brisker. Tremble was immediately ruled out of the game with a concussion.

Brisker stayed in the game and logged 85% of defensive snaps. He and other starters were pulled from the final series given the score of the game.

This is Brisker's third diagnosed concussion over the past three seasons. The former second-round pick missed two games as a rookie after sustaining a concussion in Atlanta in Nov. 2022. Against the Atlanta Falcons, Brisker was evaluated for a head injury by medical staffers twice but allowed to return to the game on both occasions.

In a 30-12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 22, 2023, Brisker was evaluated for a concussion after being involved in a collision on a 2-point conversion attempt but played the rest of the game. The following week as the Bears prepared to face the Los Angeles Chargers, Brisker was ruled out ahead of time with what the team described as an "illness," which was later diagnosed as a concussion. The safety missed two games last season against the Chargers and New Orleans Saints.

Brisker is tied for the team lead with 40 tackles (3 for loss) and has one forced fumble through five games.

If Brisker is unable to clear concussion protocol and play, the Bears will likely tab backup safety Elijah Hicks to fill Brisker's role.

The Bears also announced that defensive tackle Zacch Pickens (groin) and cornerback Terell Smith (hip) did not travel with the team to London.