Open Extended Reactions

EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones is week-to-week because of a right hip injury, coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday as the team heads into its bye week.

Jones left Sunday's 23-17 victory over the New York Jets during the first half and did not return. O'Connell said Jones is continuing to be evaluated but added: "All the early information that we've got so far, it looks like we've avoided a long-term injury."

It's not yet clear whether Jones will be ready to play when the Vikings return from their bye for a Week 7 divisional game against the Detroit Lions. If he remains sidelined, backup Ty Chandler would step in.

Chandler managed only 30 yards on 14 carries against the Jets after replacing Jones, although he did have a 32-yard run called back by an illegal shift penalty against receiver Justin Jefferson. Chandler also dropped a pitch from quarterback Sam Darnold, leading to a turnover.

"I've got a lot of confidence in Ty," O'Connell said.

Chandler, a fifth-round pick in 2022, took over the Vikings' starting job for portions of the 2023 season and finished with 461 yards. The Vikings signed Jones to a one-year free agent contract after he was released by the Green Bay Packers, and Jones has totaled 517 scrimmage yards this season, seventh-most in the NFL.