SEATTLE -- The 49ers finally figured out the cure for their red zone woes early in the second quarter of Thursday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The answer? Don't run any plays there.

After their first drive stalled out at Seattle's 7 and they had to settle for a field goal, the 49ers got a much-needed lightning strike on their third possession.

On first-and-10 from their 24, Niners coach Kyle Shanahan dialed up a play-action pass as quarterback Brock Purdy faked the handoff to running back Jordan Mason, flipped his hips and lofted one down the left sideline for receiver Deebo Samuel Sr.

As Seahawks safety Julian Love closed in, Samuel jumped and made the catch with Love getting a piece of neither the ball nor Samuel. Samuel took care of the rest, racing 53 yards after hauling it in for the 76-yard touchdown.

For Samuel, that tied for the second-longest touchdown of his career and is his third career touchdown of 75 yards or longer. Two of those have come against Seattle.

The extra point gave the 49ers a 10-0 lead, which they extended to 13-0 with another field goal soon after.