HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders' already thin wide receiver corps might be even thinner for their home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers, who suffered an ankle injury in last week's loss at the Denver Broncos, was downgraded to doubtful Saturday afternoon. He had originally been listed as questionable after practicing in a limited fashion Friday, the first time he practiced all week.

The Raiders were already without three-time All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, who is rehabbing a hamstring injury and awaiting a trade. Adams last played for the Raiders in a Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers and was on the sideline for Las Vegas' Week 4 home win against the Cleveland Browns. Adams was not with the team in Denver last week.

Meyers has caught 25 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown in five games.

Other receivers on the roster include second-year pass catcher Tre Tucker, who has 18 catches for 190 yards and a touchdown and also has a rushing score; DJ Turner, who has two catches for 21 yards and a rushing TD; and Tyreik McAllister, who has two carries for 11 yards but no receptions.

The Raiders, needing reinforcements at the position, activated receivers Alex Bachman and Kristian Wilkerson from the practice squad Saturday. Rookie safety Trey Taylor also was activated from injured reserve.

Bachman, who has played in six career NFL games, has yet to catch a pass. Wilkerson has four career catches for 42 yards and two TDs, in six career games.

Rookie tight end Brock Bowers leads the Raiders in catches (28) and receiving yards (313), though second-year tight end Michael Mayer was placed on the non-football illness list Friday. Mayer has been away from the team since Sept. 26 dealing with a personal issue.

Second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell will be under center for his first start of the season, replacing the benched Gardner Minshew.