LAS VEGAS -- More than two months since spraining his ankle in the first padded practice of training camp, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson is expected to make his NFL debut against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Wilson, selected by the Steelers in the third round of the 2024 draft out of Michigan, is expected to be active Sunday, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Wilson was sidelined the bulk of training camp with the ankle injury and remained on the injury report through the first two weeks of the regular season. He exited the report during the third week of the season but was inactive in the next three games.

Wilson's addition gives the Steelers another option in a receiving room that lacks quality depth behind top wideout George Pickens, who played a career-low 34 snaps in last week's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

A member of Michigan's reigning national championship team, Wilson racked up 12 touchdowns in his senior year with 48 receptions for 789 yards, averaging 16.4 yards per catch.

The Steelers enter Week 6 ranked 27th in the NFL with 178 passing yards per game, down from 187 passing yards per game a year ago.