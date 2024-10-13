NEW ORLEANS -- Saints wideout Chris Olave was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with a concussion in the first quarter.

Olave was hit in the helmet area after catching a pass from Saints rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler just three plays into New Orleans' first offensive drive. Olave lost his grip on the ball as he went to the ground, and it was picked up and returned 58 yards for a touchdown by Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Olave began walking off with athletic trainers after the play then jogged the remaining distance to the sideline, where he went to the injury tent to be evaluated for a concussion. He eventually went to the locker room before he was ruled out of the game.

The Saints' Chris Olave suffered a concussion on this play during which his fumble was returned by the Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield Jr. for a touchdown. Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Buccaneers starting outside cornerback Jamel Dean was ruled out with a hamstring injury after a tackle on Saints wide receiver Bub Means at the end of the first quarter. On the play, Dean's legs split out awkwardly from underneath him with his left leg outstretched to the left and his right leg underneath him. Dean was replaced by Tyrek Funderburk, an undrafted free agent rookie out of Appalachian State seeing his first snaps of the season on defense.

Olave was ruled out of a game against the Atlanta Falcons last year with a concussion but played the following week. He missed a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022 after he appeared to be knocked unconscious and went into the concussion protocol after hitting the turf in a game against the Seattle Seahawks the week before.

The Saints next play Thursday night against the Denver Broncos to open the NFL's Week 7 slate.