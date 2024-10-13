Kimani Vidal's first NFL touch yields 38-yard TD for Chargers

Open Extended Reactions

DENVER -- Rookie running back Kimani Vidal's first career catch came on a 38-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Justin Herbert. Vidal beat Broncos linebacker Cody Barton down the right sideline to help the Chargers to a 10-0 lead.

Sunday's game against the Broncos was Vidal's first time being active this season. The Chargers drafted him in the sixth round, but he was stuck behind J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Hassan Haskins on the depth chart.

The Chargers placed Edwards on injured reserve with an ankle injury ahead of Sunday's game, which gave Vidal an opportunity that he has cashed in on so far.