Check out some stats behind Alvin Kamara's fantasy performance vs. the Chargers. (0:47)

Open Extended Reactions

A week after agreeing to a contract extension through 2026, Alvin Kamara is being rewarded for his loyalty -- but not by his team. Abita, a local brewery that was established in 1986, delivered on its promise of lifetime beer for the five-time Pro Bowler.

On Oct. 23, the brewery posted on X that it was about to give Kamara a lifetime supply of beer, calling him a "loyal king." Abita stuck to its word, sending the New Orleans Saints running back beer and a note, alongside a credential that gives him the lifetime supply.

a promise is a promise https://t.co/1gl68MWGDq — Abita Beer (@TheAbitaBeer) October 28, 2024

"On behalf of everyone here at Abita, we wanted to share our heartfelt appreciation for your loyalty to New Orleans," the note read. "Your dedication truly shines, inspiring all of us who are proud to call Louisiana home. In light of this, we'd love to offer a lifetime gift from Abita."

Kamara's Abita badge includes an expiration date that reads "never" and a title of "Abita's official loyal king."

Abita Brewing Company is located 30 miles north of New Orleans. It is the oldest and largest local craft brewery in Louisiana. In September, it was announced as the official craft beer of the Saints.

Kamara has spent eight seasons with the Saints, garnering 6,334 rushing yards and counting.